Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

The Journal brings you a roundup of today's news.

IRELAND

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe with Fianna Fail Minister of State Sean Fleming brief the media on the report of the Retail Banking Review at Government Buildings Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The Ukrainian flag flutters at half mast near the Ukrainian Motherland monument in Kyiv, Ukraine. Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv today as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in.

#WEST BANK Israeli troops shot dead three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank today, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the Israeli army confirming troops fired on “rioters” who attacked soldiers.

#GREAT BARRIER REEF Australia’s environment minister said her government will lobby against Unesco adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change are outdated.

PARTING SHOT

It was announced today that Dublin’s live animal crib has a new home.

Stanley Griffiths (11 months), Mary Jane O’Connell (2 years) and Bob the Border Collie in Stephen’s Green, at the launch of the Live Animal Crib. Source: Sasko Lazarov

The crib had been located outside the Mansion House since 1995, but Dublin Lord Mayor and Green Party Councillor Caroline Conroy last month proposed that the live animal element of the crib be scrapped, partly due to animal welfare concerns.

The move was described as “grinch-like” by some.

Today, it’s been announced that the event will return in the new location of the Summer House in St Stephen’s Green.

The live animal crib will return on 8 December and will feature a donkey, two sheep, and a goat.

A statement from the Office of Public Works said that “animal welfare is paramount” and that the shelter in the Summer House will be installed in line with the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council’s Guidelines.

The statement added that all animals will be tended to onsite every day by their owner and will return to their farm in Wicklow each afternoon.