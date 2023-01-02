Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

RollingNews.ie Rowers in a boat on the river Liffey. RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Renata Brito / PA Anatolii Kaharlytskyi, 73, stands near his house, heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Kyiv. Renata Brito / PA / PA

#UKRAINE Russia said 63 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian strike on Russian-controlled territory in a bloody New Year’s weekend for both sides of the conflict.

#LYING IN STATE Tens of thousands of people paid their respects to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state at St Peter’s Basilica before his funeral.

#GRAFT SCANDAL The European Parliament announced its chief, Roberta Metsola, has launched “an urgent procedure” to lift the immunity of two MEPs amid a corruption scandal linked to Qatar.

#EXPLOSION The death toll from an explosion of a tanker truck on Christmas Eve near eastern Johannesburg rose to 34.

#GOLD COAST Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others.

PARTING SHOT

Matias Delacroix / PA Fans line up to pay their last respects to the late Brazilian soccer great Pele who lives in state at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil. Matias Delacroix / PA / PA

Mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his home town of Santos today.

The Brazilian football great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pele’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo.

Vila Belmiro was decorated with Brazilian flags and No 10 shirts that became popular after Pele started wearing them for Santos and Brazil.

The stands filled up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players — Neymar and Ronaldo among them — from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named Eu Sou Pele (I Am Pele) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.