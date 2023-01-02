Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 2 January 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Shutterstock/Damien Storan File photo of a member of An Garda Síochána
# Criminal Courts of Justice
Two men charged over serious assault in Dublin city
The men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
6.1k
0
42 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Dublin city last night.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating the assault, which occurred on Anne’s Lane in Dublin 2.

At approximately 11.20pm yesterday, two men aged in their 20s were seriously assaulted on the street.

Both men were taken to St James’s Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

In a follow-up search of the area, two men in their early 20s were stopped by gardaí and arrested.

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda station where they were detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both men have since been charged in relation to the assault and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, court number three, at 10.30am today.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS