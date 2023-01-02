Two men charged over serious assault in Dublin city

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Dublin city last night.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating the assault, which occurred on Anne’s Lane in Dublin 2.

At approximately 11.20pm yesterday, two men aged in their 20s were seriously assaulted on the street.

Both men were taken to St James’s Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

In a follow-up search of the area, two men in their early 20s were stopped by gardaí and arrested.

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda station where they were detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both men have since been charged in relation to the assault and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, court number three, at 10.30am today.

Investigations are ongoing.

