NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A new mural by Joe Castin has been unveiled on the side of a house on Montague Lane to highlight the work of Dublin Samaritans. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Former US president Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at his criminal trial at Manhattan state court in New York. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PALESTINE The Israeli army’s head of military intelligence resigned over failures related to the events of 7 October last year, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel that left over 1,000 people dead.

Advertisement

#TRUMP ON TRIAL Donald Trump engaged in a multi-layered conspiracy of fraud, lies and cover-ups, prosecutors said as opening arguments began in the first ever criminal trial of a former US president.

#HEATING UP Two leading climate monitors said Europe is warming twice as fast as the global average and heatwaves will become longer and more powerful in future.

#MUSHROOM MURDERS A woman accused of serving her ex-husband’s parents and an aunt poisonous mushroom with lunch appeared in an Australian court charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

PARTING SHOT

Adam Clayton (left) and BBC presenter Adam Frost in Clayton's garden. BBC Studios BBC Studios

U2 bassist Adam Clayton has spoken about his journey from recording The Joshua Tree to growing magnolia trees in the grounds of Danesmoate House, his Georgian mansion in Rathfarnham, Co Dublin.