Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Alamy Stock Photo File photo of John Gilligan in 2019. Alamy Stock Photo

Alamy Stock Photo Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi today. Alamy Stock Photo

#BELGIUM Allegations that someone hacked and sent a damaging message from Luke Ming Flanagan’s Twitter account were heard by a Belgian criminal court today.

#BLACK SEA Russian President Vladimir Putin said a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea will not be restored until the West meets its obligations to facilitate Russian agricultural exports.

#WHOOPS UK education secretary Gillian Keegan apologised after being caught on camera saying she had done a “f****** good job” over a concrete crisis while others “sat on their arse”.

#ASSAULT A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after football pundit Roy Keane was reportedly headbutted at Arsenal’s home ground the Emirates Stadium.

#THE TROUBLES Images of victims of the Troubles were projected onto the Houses of Parliament ahead of the expected passing of the UK Government’s controversial legacy Bill.

Steve Harwell, the lead singer of Smash Mouth, has died aged 56.

The band’s manager Robert Hayes confirmed his death in a statement to US media today.

Smash Mouth was formed in 1994, with Harwell as one of its founding members, and is best known for the 1999 hit All Star.

All Star was widely praised upon its 1999 release, but achieved newfound fame when it was used in the 2001 animated movie Shrek.

You can listen to the famous hit below.