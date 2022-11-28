Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 7°C Monday 28 November 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

17 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

565Boats Waterford City had a summer feel to it today as boats were bathed in sunshine from a clear blue sky as they berthed on the Suir River. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

russian-war-on-ukraine-daily-life-in-nikopol Aftermath of a Russian rocket over a gas station in Nikopol city, Zaporizhzhia. Source: Celestino Arce Lavin/PA

#UKRAINE The Ukraine military believes Russia is preparing for a fresh wave of missiles attacks on its energy grid that have plunged swathes of the country into the cold and dark.

#ORGANISED CRIME European police forces have worked with Dubai police to arrest dozens of suspects as part of dismantling operation of a European drugs cartel.

#AL-SHABAAB At least four people were killed in an ongoing attack by Al-Shabaab militants who laid siege to a popular hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu overnight.

#TRAGEDY Italian search teams recovered the bodies of seven people who were buried in mud and debris that hurtled down a mountainside and through a city on the resort island of Ischia.

PARTING SHOT

With just 27 days to go until Christmas Day, the festive season officially kicked off today with the return of Christmas FM.

The much-loved radio station will play classic Christmas tunes around the clock between now and the big day for a 15th year. 

Christmas FM is fundraising for Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and The Community Foundation for Ireland ‘The Magic of Christmas’, with the station aiming to raise over €1,000,000 over the next three years to help the charities support vulnerable children. 

It’s available online on its website or mobile apps.

