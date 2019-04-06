Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Peadar Tóibín launched his new political party Aontú today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A creative sign at a protest outside the Brunei-owned Dorchester Hotel in London today over new anti-LGBT laws. Source: Sophie Hogan/PA Images

#CALEXICO: US President Donald Trump said “our country is full” during a visit to the Mexico border where he inspected a new border fence.

#BREXIT: British passports are now being issued without the words “European Union”.

#CORRIE: Coronation Street is to feature a black family for the first time in its 59-year history.

PARTING SHOT

“From series like Making a Murderer to podcasts like Serial – true crime seems to be everywhere these last few years.”

This article on the BBC asks whether culture’s growing obsession with true crime is a problem.