Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said other EU member states “wouldn’t be forgiven” if they veto a Brexit extension.
- Free GP care will be offered to under 12s, as the government announced new changes to the revised GP contract.
- A man was shot in north Dublin after a car pulled up and a passenger fired at his victim with a handgun.
- A woman died following a road crash in Meath.
- Sinn Féin has said it’s readying to fight MEP elections in Northern Ireland.
- The party also lambasted Karen Bradley over comments on voting rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland.
- Ireland has revised its travel advice to Brunei after harsh sharia laws were implemented.
- A snake died after a fire at the National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny.
- Here’s what will happen to Ireland’s European elections if the UK is compelled to hold its own.
INTERNATIONAL
#CALEXICO: US President Donald Trump said “our country is full” during a visit to the Mexico border where he inspected a new border fence.
#BREXIT: British passports are now being issued without the words “European Union”.
#CORRIE: Coronation Street is to feature a black family for the first time in its 59-year history.
PARTING SHOT
“From series like Making a Murderer to podcasts like Serial – true crime seems to be everywhere these last few years.”
This article on the BBC asks whether culture’s growing obsession with true crime is a problem.
