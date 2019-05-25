Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The first local councillors have been elected as counting has begun across the country today. You can follow our live coverage here.
- Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he’ll be “ecstatic” if his party wins three seats in the European election, as RTÉ/TG4′s exit poll shows strong support for his colleagues.
- Social Democrats Ellie Kisyombe says she is disappointed with how her party leadership handled a review into her candidacy.
- An off-duty garda has died after getting into difficulty while diving off the Wexford Coast.
- Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has hit out at the government for the handling of the plebiscite on whether Cork city should have a directly elected mayor.
- A memorial service for Trinity professor Seamus Lawless, an Irishman who died while climbing Mount Everest, will be held on Monday, the family has confirmed.
- A Real IRA leader who plotted an explosion during the State visit of Britain’s Prince Charles in 2015 has died in prison.
- Some fans who attended last night’s Spice Girls concert in Croke Park have complained about the gig’s sound quality.
- Gardaí have appealed for information on a mountain bike they believe was used in the murder of a man in Darndale during the week.
INTERNATIONAL
#TORIES: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has entered the race to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister.
#EVEREST: A British climber has died on Mount Everest amid increasing concerns of overcrowding and congestion on the world’s highest mountain.
#ABORTION: A US federal judge has blocked Mississippi’s strict abortion law which would have banned the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.
#MISSING: An American yoga instructor who spent two weeks lost in the wilds of Hawaii and survived on plants and water has been found alive.
PARTING SHOT
As noted above, a number of councillors have been elected this evening as the counting of votes has gotten underway.
Here’s a look at some of the winners celebrating today:
