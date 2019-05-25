Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ballot papers being council in the RDS in Dublin this morning Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arriving in Tokyo, Japan earlier today Source: UPI/PA Images

#TORIES: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has entered the race to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister.

#EVEREST: A British climber has died on Mount Everest amid increasing concerns of overcrowding and congestion on the world’s highest mountain.

#ABORTION: A US federal judge has blocked Mississippi’s strict abortion law which would have banned the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

#MISSING: An American yoga instructor who spent two weeks lost in the wilds of Hawaii and survived on plants and water has been found alive.

PARTING SHOT

As noted above, a number of councillors have been elected this evening as the counting of votes has gotten underway.

Here’s a look at some of the winners celebrating today: