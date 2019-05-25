This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 May, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines on the first day of election counting.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 25 May 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

count 312_90571736 (1) Ballot papers being council in the RDS in Dublin this morning Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • The first local councillors have been elected as counting has begun across the country today. You can follow our live coverage here.
  • Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he’ll be “ecstatic” if his party wins three seats in the European election, as RTÉ/TG4′s exit poll shows strong support for his colleagues.
  • Social Democrats Ellie Kisyombe says she is disappointed with how her party leadership handled a review into her candidacy.
  • An off-duty garda has died after getting into difficulty while diving off the Wexford Coast. 
  • Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has hit out at the government for the handling of the plebiscite on whether Cork city should have a directly elected mayor
  • A memorial service for Trinity professor Seamus Lawless, an Irishman who died while climbing Mount Everest, will be held on Monday, the family has confirmed.
  • A Real IRA leader who plotted an explosion during the State visit of Britain’s Prince Charles in 2015 has died in prison.
  • Some fans who attended last night’s Spice Girls concert in Croke Park have complained about the gig’s sound quality.
  • Gardaí have appealed for information on a mountain bike they believe was used in the murder of a man in Darndale during the week. 

INTERNATIONAL

UPI 20190525 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arriving in Tokyo, Japan earlier today Source: UPI/PA Images

#TORIES: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has entered the race to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister. 

#EVEREST: A British climber has died on Mount Everest amid increasing concerns of overcrowding and congestion on the world’s highest mountain.

#ABORTION: A US federal judge has blocked Mississippi’s strict abortion law which would have banned the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

#MISSING: An American yoga instructor who spent two weeks lost in the wilds of Hawaii and survived on plants and water has been found alive.

PARTING SHOT

As noted above, a number of councillors have been elected this evening as the counting of votes has gotten underway.

Here’s a look at some of the winners celebrating today: 

