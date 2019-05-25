This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for information on mountain bike involved in murder of Jordan Davis

Gardaí said they would like to speak to any person who may have had this type bicycle stolen in the recent past.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 25 May 2019, 6:34 PM
The bike and location where it was found in relation to the shooting.
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information on a mountain bike they believe was involved with the murder of a man in Darndale during the week. 

Jordan Davis (22) was shot dead at around 4pm yesterday at a laneway adjacent to Our Lady Immaculate National School in Darndale.

A Fuji Nevada ‘orange’ mountain bike with a rear mudguard, set of black ‘Vera’ wheels, black saddle with yellow stripes was later recovered on Belcamp Lane on the 22 May 2019. 

Gardaí believe it was involved in the murder. 

Gardaí said they would like to speak to any person who may have had this type bicycle stolen in the recent past.

The would also like to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to any person on a similar bike in the Darndale area in the days leading up to the murder, who knows where this bicycle was or who had possession of this bicycle in the days leading up to the murder.

The would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the bicycle in the Darndale area between the hours of 3.30pm – 4.30pm on the 22 May 2019 or who saw the bicycle being abandoned on Belcamp lane on the 22nd May 2019.

Finally, they would like to speak to any drivers,who were in the area of Darndale, Belcamp Lane, Malahide Road (R107), R139 between the hours of 3.30pm – 4.30pm  on the day of the shooting and who may have possession of dashcam footage from their vehicles.

People can contact Gardaí in Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

