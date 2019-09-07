This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Checks on the island of Ireland, the discovery of a body in Cork, and the Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap made headlines today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 7:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ireland-v-wales-guinness-summer-series-aviva-stadium Ireland captain Rory Best waves to the fans after winning his last home match after the Guinness Summer Series match at the Aviva Stadium Source: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

  • Gardaí are treating as suspicious the death of a 55-year-old man at a rented house in Bandon Road in Cork city. 
  • Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Taoiseach to refuse any checks on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit. 
  • A group representing Irish retailers has rubbished Transport Minister Shane Ross’s warning that store owners must tell customers that electric scooters are illegal to use on public roads.
  • A man in his 20s has been left in “serious” condition in hospital following a hit-and-run in Dublin late last night. 
  • Historic gates removed from Phoenix Park for the Pope’s visit will soon be restored after the Office of Public Works issued a tender to have the reinstalled. 
  • The victim of an attempted murder in Lucan this week survived the attack due to the low calibre of weapon used, gardaí believe. 
  • Garda management is deciding upon the future of a young garda after he was allegedly found to be storing weapons which had been earmarked to be destroyed. 
  • A Limerick community is in “total shock” at the loss of a baby boy and praying for the recovery of his mother after a fatal collision yesterday. 
WORLD 

colombia-amazon-summit A representative of the Huitoto and Ticuna indigenous communities drinks a coke, outside the room where leaders of several South American nations that share the Amazon are meeting, in Leticia, on Colombia's Amazon river border with Brazil and Peru Source: Fernando Vergara/AP/Press Association Images

#DORIAN: Authorities in the Bahamas have said the current death toll following Hurricane Dorian has reached 43, with this figure expected to rise further in the coming days.

#AMAZON FIRES: Presidents and ministers from seven Amazon countries have met in Colombia to agree on measures to protect the world’s biggest rainforest, under threat from wildfires and rampant deforestation.

#PRISONER SWAP: Russia and Ukraine have carried out a long-awaited swap of 70 prisoners, in a deal hailed by President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “first step” towards ending their conflict.

PARTING SHOT 

Sinead O’Connor stole the show on last night’s Late Late. In case you missed it, here’s her much-talked-about performance of Nothing Compares 2 U. 

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

