Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- Gardaí are treating as suspicious the death of a 55-year-old man at a rented house in Bandon Road in Cork city.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Taoiseach to refuse any checks on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
- A group representing Irish retailers has rubbished Transport Minister Shane Ross’s warning that store owners must tell customers that electric scooters are illegal to use on public roads.
- A man in his 20s has been left in “serious” condition in hospital following a hit-and-run in Dublin late last night.
- Historic gates removed from Phoenix Park for the Pope’s visit will soon be restored after the Office of Public Works issued a tender to have the reinstalled.
- The victim of an attempted murder in Lucan this week survived the attack due to the low calibre of weapon used, gardaí believe.
- Garda management is deciding upon the future of a young garda after he was allegedly found to be storing weapons which had been earmarked to be destroyed.
- A Limerick community is in “total shock” at the loss of a baby boy and praying for the recovery of his mother after a fatal collision yesterday.
WORLD
#DORIAN: Authorities in the Bahamas have said the current death toll following Hurricane Dorian has reached 43, with this figure expected to rise further in the coming days.
#AMAZON FIRES: Presidents and ministers from seven Amazon countries have met in Colombia to agree on measures to protect the world’s biggest rainforest, under threat from wildfires and rampant deforestation.
#PRISONER SWAP: Russia and Ukraine have carried out a long-awaited swap of 70 prisoners, in a deal hailed by President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “first step” towards ending their conflict.
PARTING SHOT
Sinead O’Connor stole the show on last night’s Late Late. In case you missed it, here’s her much-talked-about performance of Nothing Compares 2 U.Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube
