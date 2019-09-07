Victim of Dublin's latest gun attack alive due to 'low calibre weapons used'

THE VICTIM OF an attempted murder in Lucan, west Dublin, earlier this week managed to survive the attack on his life due to the low calibre of weapon used during the shooting, gardaí believe.

The man in his 40s was shot over six times as he sat in his car in Griffeen Park in Lucan on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, who had been warned by gardaí that his life was in danger, has undergone surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. All the bullets managed to miss major arteries and organs.

Pictures had even circulated on social media in recent days showing the man sitting up in his hospital bed smiling. The photo showed a number of injuries to his face.

But it was the low calibre handgun used in the murder that means the victim of Wednesday’s shooting is still alive today, according to well-placed security sources. The calibre of the handgun is the approximate diameter of the gun barrel. The higher the caliber usually means a higher velocity and therefore greater power.

Had a more powerful weapon been used, gardaí believe the victim would have died at the scene.

The victim is known to gardaí. In 2005, he was charged in relation to a €3 million drug seizure in west Dublin. The charges against him were later dropped.

Gardaí in west Dublin believe the shooting is related to a local drugs feud. Four people have already been arrested and released in relation to the shooting. No charges have yet been brought but investigating officers believe that the victim was being watched for several days before the attack happened.

Gardaí believe a significant amount of planning went into this murder attempt. Three vehicles were used in the shooting, one used to ram the victim’s car and the other two as getaway vehicles.

The suspects fled the scene in a White Volkswagen Caddy van which was found burnt out at Elm Way, Lucan.

They are then believed to have transferred to an Opel Vectra which was later located on Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park, Lucan, after being set alight.

It is understood that the suspects then fled the scene in a Toyota Avensis which was discovered on fire at Blind Lane in Fassaroe, Bray, Co Wicklow.

The shooting incident happened close to where notorious criminal Mark Desmond was murdered – just several hundred metres away from this latest shooting. One avenue of investigation for gardaí is that Desmond’s murder and Wednesday’s shooting are in some way related due to the proximity of the shootings.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have noticed two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen Park, Elm Way or Lucan Liffey Road in Lucan or Blind Lane in Bray on Wednesday to contact them.

Gardaí have also appealed to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious between 8pm and 9pm on the Old Bog Road, Killeighter, Kilcock, Co Kildare.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in this area over the last five days, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage, to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.