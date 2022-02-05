Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Rugby fans in Dublin for today's Six Nations opener. Source: Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Archaeologists have exhumed around 425 bodies buried in a Roman town near Buckinghamshire in the UK. Source: HS2/PA

#BOJO: Another MP has called on Boris Johnson to resign amid reports the UK Prime Minister was pictured holding a beer in a photograph from his alleged restriction-busting gathering.

#MOROCCO: Efforts to rescue a five-year-old boy trapped in a well have stretched into a fourth day.

#EVEREST: The glacier on its summit is rapidly losing ice, according to a new study.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#ROMAN TIMES:

Around 40 beheaded skeletons are among 425 bodies exhumed by archaeologists in a large Roman cemetery discovered on the route of the HS2 high-speed railway in the UK.

PARTING SHOT

The Six Nations returned and Ireland saw off Wales with an impressive 29-7 win. One of the stories of the day was Mack Hansen, an Aussie with Cork roots, who reflected on a debut to remember after playing a starring role in the display. The man himself spoke to media after the game.