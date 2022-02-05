Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Government junior minister described the news concerning an alleged sexual assault in the Defence Forces as “absolutely sickening”, amid calls from opposition TDs for a thorough investigation of harassment claims in the military.
- A man was remanded in custody after appearing at Ennis District Court over an alleged ‘air rage’ type incident on board a Ryanair flight.
- The HSE said it is “monitoring very closely” a highly infectious disease mainly affecting members of the LGBTQ community.
- Two teenagers were declared missing from Co Meath and an appeal was issued.
- A man extradited from Romania will face trial for money laundering and setting up bogus companies has been remanded in custody.
- Two men were arrested and €374,000 cash was seized as as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang.
- Elsewhere €100,000 cannabis was seized in Galway while cocaine and tablets worth an estimated €220,000 were seized in Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#BOJO: Another MP has called on Boris Johnson to resign amid reports the UK Prime Minister was pictured holding a beer in a photograph from his alleged restriction-busting gathering.
#MOROCCO: Efforts to rescue a five-year-old boy trapped in a well have stretched into a fourth day.
#EVEREST: The glacier on its summit is rapidly losing ice, according to a new study.
#ROMAN TIMES:
Around 40 beheaded skeletons are among 425 bodies exhumed by archaeologists in a large Roman cemetery discovered on the route of the HS2 high-speed railway in the UK.
PARTING SHOT
The Six Nations returned and Ireland saw off Wales with an impressive 29-7 win. One of the stories of the day was Mack Hansen, an Aussie with Cork roots, who reflected on a debut to remember after playing a starring role in the display. The man himself spoke to media after the game.
