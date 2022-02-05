#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,763 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5674911

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

RUGBY SUPPORTERS 8L5A0426_90642121 Rugby fans in Dublin for today's Six Nations opener. Source: Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Archaeologists have exhumed around 425 bodies buried in a Roman town near Buckinghamshire in the UK. Source: HS2/PA

#BOJO: Another MP has called on Boris Johnson to resign amid reports the UK Prime Minister was pictured holding a beer in a photograph from his alleged restriction-busting gathering. 

#MOROCCO: Efforts to rescue a five-year-old boy trapped in a well have stretched into a fourth day.

#EVEREST: The glacier on its summit is rapidly losing ice, according to a new study.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#ROMAN TIMES: 

Around 40 beheaded skeletons are among 425 bodies exhumed by archaeologists in a large Roman cemetery discovered on the route of the HS2 high-speed railway in the UK.

 

PARTING SHOT

The Six Nations returned and Ireland saw off Wales with an impressive 29-7 win. One of the stories of the day was Mack Hansen, an Aussie with Cork roots, who reflected on a debut to remember after playing a starring role in the display. The man himself spoke to media after the game.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie