Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#RUSSIA COUP The head of the Wagner force said he has ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to their field camps in Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood.
#TITAN A team of investigators have boarded the main support ship of the Titan submersible after it returned to the harbour following the deep-sea vessel’s fatal implosion.
#HEATWAVE Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.
#MEDITERRANEAN More than 40 people are missing after a migrant boat capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, the UN said.
80s singer Rick Astley surprised crowds at Glastonbury music festival today by drumming and singing a cover of ACDC’s classic rock song ‘Highway to Hell’.
Rick Astley on drum duty covering AC/DC #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/O0JI7zdSot— Jay J (@JibbaJabb) June 24, 2023
The 57-year-old performer joked that he was no longer a ‘Glastonbury virgin’ after performing at the festival’s main Pyramid stage for the first time.
A full stream of the festival can be accessed here.
