Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,953 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4580997

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

7th April 2019 - Rosemount Estate, Dundrum - Pictured at the Rosemount Estate Family Day were, left to right, Photo by Peter Cavanagh Must Credit No Reproduction Fee Garda Trevor Phelan has some serious competition in the shape of Sean Murphy at the Rosemount Estate Family Day today Source: Peter Cavanagh

INTERNATIONAL

Anti-Netanyahu protest in Tel Aviv An Israeli activist smokes a cigarette next to a big doll of Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv Source: Ilia Yefimovich DPA/PA Images

#MY FELLOW BRITONS: Theresa May has said she had to reach out to the Labour party or risk letting Brexit “slip through our fingers”

#CASINO ROYAL: Prince William has been interning with the British secret service.

#KWIBUKA 25: Rwanda and the world marked 25 years since a genocide that saw more than 800,000 people slaughtered.

PARTING SHOT

You know nothing Jon Snow etc etc.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington poked fun at the show and his character as he hosted Saturday Night Live last night.

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

