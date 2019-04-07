Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Minister Paul Kehoe and his family received assistance from the gardaí to evacuate their home after anti-eviction protesters arrived.
- There was a call for clarity after a PSNI vehicle carrying Garda Commissioner Drew Harris hit a barrier at Garda HQ.
- The HSE is imposing a three-month recruitment freeze due to “financial pressure in the system”.
- Sean Cox is set to leave a medical setting for the first time in a year to attend a charity match in his honour next week.
- After facing a delay, Irish troops were set to return home from Golan Heights and Syria this evening.
- After a two-year planning battle, Johnny Ronan’s Dublin skyscraper has been given the green light.
- A man was arrested after a vehicle was stolen and driven around a GAA club during a hurling game.
- An ATM was stolen overnight in Derry – the 8th time that’s happened in Northern Ireland this year.
- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in rural Wicklow.
- Gardaí discovered €5k worth of drugs during a routine traffic stop – then found €100k worth in a subsequent house search.
INTERNATIONAL
#MY FELLOW BRITONS: Theresa May has said she had to reach out to the Labour party or risk letting Brexit “slip through our fingers”.
#CASINO ROYAL: Prince William has been interning with the British secret service.
#KWIBUKA 25: Rwanda and the world marked 25 years since a genocide that saw more than 800,000 people slaughtered.
PARTING SHOT
You know nothing Jon Snow etc etc.
Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington poked fun at the show and his character as he hosted Saturday Night Live last night.Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube
