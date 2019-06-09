This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

War of words with Scotland over Rockall continues, Ceann Comhairle apologises to Kerins and egging Richard Nixon – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 7:50 PM
43 minutes ago 1,936 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DK09062019 SEAfest 044 High-wire circus artist Chris Bullzini walking a 120m tightrope across the River Lee for Sea Fest in Cork Source: Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Roman and Germanic Days in Lower Saxony Roman actors form a turtle formation during the Roman and Germanic Days in the Museum and Park Kalkriese. Source: DPA/PA Images

#LEADERSHIP BATTLE: Jeremy Hunt, a Conservative who hopes to succeed Theresa May, claimed that Angela Merkel told him the EU is willing to renegotiate the Brexit deal.

#BREXIT: Another Tory hopeful, Sajid Javid, said Britain should pay Ireland half a billion pounds to break the Brexit deadlock.

#DEMONSTRATION: More than a million people protested in Hong Kong against plans to allow extradition to China.

PARTING SHOT

This excellent long read on The New York Times looks at the “Making of a YouTube Radical”.

“I just kept falling deeper and deeper into this, and it appealed to me because it made me feel a sense of belonging. I was brainwashed.”

