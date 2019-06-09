Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

High-wire circus artist Chris Bullzini walking a 120m tightrope across the River Lee for Sea Fest in Cork Source: Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Roman actors form a turtle formation during the Roman and Germanic Days in the Museum and Park Kalkriese. Source: DPA/PA Images

#LEADERSHIP BATTLE: Jeremy Hunt, a Conservative who hopes to succeed Theresa May, claimed that Angela Merkel told him the EU is willing to renegotiate the Brexit deal.

#BREXIT: Another Tory hopeful, Sajid Javid, said Britain should pay Ireland half a billion pounds to break the Brexit deadlock.

#DEMONSTRATION: More than a million people protested in Hong Kong against plans to allow extradition to China.

PARTING SHOT

This excellent long read on The New York Times looks at the “Making of a YouTube Radical”.