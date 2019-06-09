Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Scotland has warned of “action” against “illegal” fishing by Irish vessels as Creed says getting the Navy involved would only escalate matters.
- Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has apologised to Angela Kerins over her treatment by members of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee.
- Consumers with solar panels could be able to sell excess electricity back to the grid in the future.
- Kilkenny County Council has voted to keep the public and media out of policy meetings.
- A garda who struck a protester with a baton during a housing demonstration was disciplined two years later.
- The Central Bank has proposed a new €320,000 ‘Double Rainbow’ sculpture for its Dublin headquarters.
- There is concern at the increasing levels of “aggression, threats and violence” towards barristers.
- On the week Trump came, a woman who egged the car of US President Richard Nixon when he visited Ireland in 1970 told TheJournal.ie all about it.
- The Cabinet will hear a proposal to send an Army Ranger Wing to Mali.
- Dublin postal drivers are seeking an injunction to prevent expulsion from their union.
- The winning ticket for last night’s lotto was sold in Galway.
INTERNATIONAL
#LEADERSHIP BATTLE: Jeremy Hunt, a Conservative who hopes to succeed Theresa May, claimed that Angela Merkel told him the EU is willing to renegotiate the Brexit deal.
#BREXIT: Another Tory hopeful, Sajid Javid, said Britain should pay Ireland half a billion pounds to break the Brexit deadlock.
#DEMONSTRATION: More than a million people protested in Hong Kong against plans to allow extradition to China.
PARTING SHOT
This excellent long read on The New York Times looks at the “Making of a YouTube Radical”.
“I just kept falling deeper and deeper into this, and it appealed to me because it made me feel a sense of belonging. I was brainwashed.”
