Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A woman who featured in an RTÉ documentary about childcare facilities this week was previously ordered to pay damages to a tenant living in a property registered in her name.
- College Green in Dublin city centre was traffic-free for 12 hours in the second day of a trial being run by the council.
- Gardaí have recovered a shotgun after shots were fired at a house in north Dublin overnight.
- Gardaí in Kildare are are renewing their appeal for information in relation to Deirdre Jacob who has been missing for 21 years today.
- Less than half of people polled in a recent survey said they are satisfied with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s handling of the Brexit process.
- 23 people have been injured during the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick today.
- Irishman Keith Byrne – who is facing deportation from the US – has spoken of his “shock” and “heartbreak” following his arrest.
- The PSNI has released images of the device planted in Co Armagh on Friday night in an attempt to kill police officers.
- People are being advised not to drink two types of bottled water from Spar and Londis over higher than normal levels of arsenic.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: The British government is “operating on the assumption” that Britain will leave the EU without a deal on 31 October, Michael Gove has said.
#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has defended his latest attack on a prominent African-American lawmaker in comments that drew more accusations of racism.
#HONG KONG: Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have today defied police orders and marched through the city.
PARTING SHOT
Russi Taylor, Disney’s official voice of Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died aged 75.
“Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, said.
