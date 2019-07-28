This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 12 Kilkenny Arts Fest Fiddler Aoife Ní Bhriain marking the launch of the programme for Kilkenny Arts Festival 2019 Source: Mark Stedman

  • A woman who featured in an RTÉ documentary about childcare facilities this week was previously ordered to pay damages to a tenant living in a property registered in her name.
  • College Green in Dublin city centre was traffic-free for 12 hours in the second day of a trial being run by the council. 
  • Gardaí have recovered a shotgun after shots were fired at a house in north Dublin overnight. 
  • Gardaí in Kildare are are renewing their appeal for information in relation to Deirdre Jacob who has been missing for 21 years today.
  • Less than half of people polled in a recent survey said they are satisfied with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s handling of the Brexit process.
  • 23 people have been injured during the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick today. 
  • Irishman Keith Byrne – who is facing deportation from the US – has spoken of his “shock” and “heartbreak” following his arrest
  • The PSNI has released images of the device planted in Co Armagh on Friday night in an attempt to kill police officers
  • People are being advised not to drink two types of bottled water from Spar and Londis over higher than normal levels of arsenic

INTERNATIONAL

Hong Kong Protests A protester throws a tear gas canister which was fired by police as they face off with riot police on streets in Hong Kong Source: Vincent Yu via PA Images

#BREXIT: The British government is “operating on the assumption” that Britain will leave the EU without a deal on 31 October, Michael Gove has said.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has defended his latest attack on a prominent African-American lawmaker in comments that drew more accusations of racism.

#HONG KONG: Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have today defied police orders and marched through the city

PARTING SHOT

Russi Taylor, Disney’s official voice of Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died aged 75.

“Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, said.

CA: Disney's Leading Lady Minnie Mouse Celebrates Her 90th Anniversary With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Russi Taylor with a Minnie Mouse character Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Hayley Halpin
