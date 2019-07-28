Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fiddler Aoife Ní Bhriain marking the launch of the programme for Kilkenny Arts Festival 2019 Source: Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

A protester throws a tear gas canister which was fired by police as they face off with riot police on streets in Hong Kong Source: Vincent Yu via PA Images

#BREXIT: The British government is “operating on the assumption” that Britain will leave the EU without a deal on 31 October, Michael Gove has said.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has defended his latest attack on a prominent African-American lawmaker in comments that drew more accusations of racism.

#HONG KONG: Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have today defied police orders and marched through the city.

PARTING SHOT

Russi Taylor, Disney’s official voice of Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died aged 75.

“Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, said.

Russi Taylor with a Minnie Mouse character Source: SIPA USA/PA Images