Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Kellie Harrington won Olympic gold for Ireland by beating Beatriz Ferreira in the lightweight final.
- 1,837 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- A woman was arrested as police were given extra time to question a man over the murder of two-year-old in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.
- The Taoiseach said “further clarity and consistency” was needed on Covid guidelines following the Zappone controversy.
- A man was hospitalised following serious assault in Limerick city.
- The Archbishop of Dublin said communions and confirmations should be postponed until September.
- Cork overcame Kilkenny to reach the All Ireland hurling final following an extra time thriller.
INTERNATIONAL
#AFGHANISTAN: Taliban fighters have taken control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, a provincial council member said.
#GREECE: Firefighters, backed by planes, helicopters and reinforcements from other countries, battled massive wildfires that continued burning in Greece.
#RUSSIA: Authorities started to evacuate two villages in a vast region of Siberia where 155 active forest fires burned today.
#CLIMATE CHANGE: A new UN report is set out a stark message on the state of the climate crisis, raising pressure on governments meeting for the crucial Cop26 talks in the autumn.
PARTING SHOT
The moment Portland Row saw Kellie Harrington take gold @Kelly64kg @rtenews @RTEsport pic.twitter.com/PAnsC6aiJK— Samantha Libreri (@SamanthaLibreri) August 8, 2021
Kellie Harrington’s ascension to Olympic champion moved many to tears across Ireland today.
Nowhere was the happiness and pride more evident than amongst Kellie’s community on Portland Row in Dublin.
A follow up to those amazing scenes came courtesy of RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley showing Kellie footage of the elation on display back home.
