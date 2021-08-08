Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Locals celebrate Kellie Harrington's Olympic win this morning outside her family home on Portland Row. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A professional street perfomer entertains a crowd during the Edinburgh Fringe. Source: Arch White/Alamy Live News

#AFGHANISTAN: Taliban fighters have taken control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, a provincial council member said.

#GREECE: Firefighters, backed by planes, helicopters and reinforcements from other countries, battled massive wildfires that continued burning in Greece.

#RUSSIA: Authorities started to evacuate two villages in a vast region of Siberia where 155 active forest fires burned today.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: A new UN report is set out a stark message on the state of the climate crisis, raising pressure on governments meeting for the crucial Cop26 talks in the autumn.

PARTING SHOT

Kellie Harrington’s ascension to Olympic champion moved many to tears across Ireland today.

Nowhere was the happiness and pride more evident than amongst Kellie’s community on Portland Row in Dublin.

A follow up to those amazing scenes came courtesy of RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley showing Kellie footage of the elation on display back home.