Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#IRAN The country’s judiciary has issued the first death sentence linked to participation in “riots”, amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini.
#KHERSON Ukrainians in the liberated southern city have expressed a sense of relief as they adjusted to life under Kyiv authorities after months of Russian occupation.
#TERRORISM An explosion that ripped through the heart of Istanbul today has left at least six people dead and 38 others wounded, the Turkish president has said.
#MIDTERMS US Democrats are celebrating a stunning victory to hold the US Senate, leaving Republicans in disarray and providing a critical base of political and legislative support for the remainder of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Former UK Cabinet Minister and current MP Matt Hancock was stung by a scorpion today in the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here jungle.
Medics hurried into camp when Hancock yelped in pain when he was stung by the creature shortly before breakfast today and left him yelping in pain.
A show source told the Daily Mail: “Matt didn’t see the scorpion until it was too late and it bit his finger. He felt a lot of pain and made a yelping noise, but thankfully for him there was no lasting damage.”
The Tory MP faced controversy for deciding to spend weeks on the show instead of representing his constituency, and Hancock has been voted to participate in four trials in his first week in the Australian jungle.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS