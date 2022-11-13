Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris laid wreaths at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen, 35 years on from an IRA bomb at the event.

ceremony in Enniskillen, 35 years on from an IRA bomb at the event. Gardaí in Co Wexford are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury hit and run road traffic collision that occurred at Ballydermot, Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Saturday morning at approximately 2.30a.m.

in the early hours of Saturday morning at approximately 2.30a.m. A man has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a woman in an apartment in Ratoath, Co Meath.

in an apartment in Ratoath, Co Meath. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has refuted reports that staff in the company’s Dublin office are no longer allowed to work from home.

has refuted reports that staff in the company’s Dublin office are no longer allowed to work from home. A man has been been charged in connection with the seizure of over €1 million worth of cocaine in Drogheda, Co Louth.

INTERNATIONAL

#IRAN The country’s judiciary has issued the first death sentence linked to participation in “riots”, amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini.

#KHERSON Ukrainians in the liberated southern city have expressed a sense of relief as they adjusted to life under Kyiv authorities after months of Russian occupation.

#TERRORISM An explosion that ripped through the heart of Istanbul today has left at least six people dead and 38 others wounded, the Turkish president has said.

#MIDTERMS US Democrats are celebrating a stunning victory to hold the US Senate, leaving Republicans in disarray and providing a critical base of political and legislative support for the remainder of Joe Biden’s presidency.

PARTING SHOT

Former UK Cabinet Minister and current MP Matt Hancock was stung by a scorpion today in the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here jungle.

Medics hurried into camp when Hancock yelped in pain when he was stung by the creature shortly before breakfast today and left him yelping in pain.

A show source told the Daily Mail: “Matt didn’t see the scorpion until it was too late and it bit his finger. He felt a lot of pain and made a yelping noise, but thankfully for him there was no lasting damage.”

The Tory MP faced controversy for deciding to spend weeks on the show instead of representing his constituency, and Hancock has been voted to participate in four trials in his first week in the Australian jungle.