Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Laura Hutton / Photocall Ireland The site of the former Bessborough Mother and Baby Home. Laura Hutton / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

A man in his 30s was arrested following the death of an elderly man at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital early this morning.

at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital early this morning. Cork City Council has denied an application to build two apartment buildings on the estate of a former Mother and Baby Home institution in Bessborough in Co Cork.

to build two apartment buildings on the estate of a former Mother and Baby Home institution in Bessborough in Co Cork. Gardai are investigating a burglary at a shop on Grafton Street, which is understood to be a Skechers retailer where thousands of euros worth of merchandise was stolen.

worth of merchandise was stolen. Micheál Martin has stated that he is “satisfied” with Paschal Donohoe’s explanation over undeclared election donations and looks forward to hearing him address the Dáil on Tuesday.

over undeclared election donations and looks forward to hearing him address the Dáil on Tuesday. Taxi company FreeNow has ended its sponsorship of The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ One after the comedian made a joke about taxi drivers in the zoo , which he has since acknowledged was offensive.

, which he has since acknowledged was offensive. Concern over a deal between Coillte and a UK pension fund caused alarm at the last meeting of the Citizen’s Assembly on biodiversity loss yesterday.

yesterday. Campaigners seeking the reopening of their local hospital have detailed how their efforts to discover the reasoning for its closure were thwarted and frustrated at every step of the way.

INTERNATIONAL

Jae C. Hong Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. Jae C. Hong

#SHOOTING Ten people died in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California, local law enforcement said today.

#UKRAINE The country’s defence ministry today denied reports it had grossly inflated food prices for a recent contract, in the worst corruption scandal to engulf the armed forces since the war broke out.

Advertisement

#EPSTEIN Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has said the well-known photo showing the UK’s Prince Andrew next to Virginia Giuffre is fake.

#ALEPPO A building collapsed today in Syria’s second city of Aleppo, killing 13 people including children, authorities and media reported.

PARTING SHOT

Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

Rosemary Steen, Chief Executive of Design and Crafts Council; fabric and textile designer Lou Brennan; and Dara Calleary TD, Minister of State for Trade Promotion and Digital Transformation, pictured at the opening of Showcase – Ireland’s International Creative Expo today.

Showcase takes place at the RDS until Tuesday attracting over 4,000 visitors from Ireland and overseas, all keen to see the latest designs from Ireland’s top brands and design and craft producers.

Below, Edyta from Whispering Pines looks at some of her pieces featured in the expo.

Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland