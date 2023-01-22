Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SHOOTING Ten people died in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California, local law enforcement said today.
#UKRAINE The country’s defence ministry today denied reports it had grossly inflated food prices for a recent contract, in the worst corruption scandal to engulf the armed forces since the war broke out.
#EPSTEIN Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has said the well-known photo showing the UK’s Prince Andrew next to Virginia Giuffre is fake.
#ALEPPO A building collapsed today in Syria’s second city of Aleppo, killing 13 people including children, authorities and media reported.
Rosemary Steen, Chief Executive of Design and Crafts Council; fabric and textile designer Lou Brennan; and Dara Calleary TD, Minister of State for Trade Promotion and Digital Transformation, pictured at the opening of Showcase – Ireland’s International Creative Expo today.
Showcase takes place at the RDS until Tuesday attracting over 4,000 visitors from Ireland and overseas, all keen to see the latest designs from Ireland’s top brands and design and craft producers.
Below, Edyta from Whispering Pines looks at some of her pieces featured in the expo.
