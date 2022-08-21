Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 16°C Sunday 21 August 2022
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Patrick Coleman Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 8:13 PM
11 minutes ago 485 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5845902

IRELAND

COLLINS EVENT image5_90658960 14-year-old Calum Dempsey from Dublin with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Michéal Martin at today's historic event in Béal na Bláth. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

singapore-pink-dot People wave a rainbow flag during the Pink Dot event held in Singapore's Hong Lim Park, which supports LGBT people. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#RUSSIA The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a hardline Russian ideologue close to President Vladimir Putin, was killed in a car bombing on Moscow’s outskirts.

#LGBT Singapore’s Prime Minister announced the country will repeal a colonial-era law criminalising gay sex.

#SOMALIA The death toll from a devastating 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu has climbed to 21.

#INDIA At least 40 people have died and several are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days.

#NICARAGUA Pope Francis said he was “concerned” by rising tensions between the state and the Catholic church in Nicaragua, two days after bishop and regime critic Rolando Alvarez was detained.

PARTING SHOT

neil-jordan Neil Jordan Source: Armando Gallo/PA

After a historic event at Béal na Bláth, film director Neil Jordan discusses the ‘gangster’ genre inspiration behind the 1996 film ‘Michael Collins’, the threats he received after making the film, and his opinion on Éamon de Valera.

Patrick Coleman

