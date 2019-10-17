Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD and Deputy Leader Michelle O'Neill MLA speaking to the media on the Plinth at Leinster House Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, ahead of the opening sessions of the European Council summit Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

#BREXIT: The UK and EU have agreed a new Brexit deal after intense negotiations, which Boris Johnson hailed as an agreement that “takes back control”.

#CEASEFIRE: US Vice President Mike Pence has announced that Turkey has agreed to a ceasefire to allow the Kurdish forces it was battling to safely withdraw from an area in northern Syria.

#GASCOIGNE: Ex-England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman on a train after he kissed her on the lips.

PARTING SHOT

Well, today was yet another big day on the Brexit front.

After almost two years of political posturing, finger-pointing and passive-aggressive statements, the UK and European Union finally agreed a new Brexit deal this morning.

The agreement comes after days of back-and-forth negotiations between the two sides, both of whom finally seem happy with what the other has put on the table.

One aspect of the new deal is conspicuous by its absence: the backstop on Northern Ireland.

But what happened to it? What has changed in relation to Northern Ireland?

You can read our explainer - Where has the Northern Ireland backstop gone? – here.