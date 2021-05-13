Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 456 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland, along with no new deaths.
- Boris Johnson was accused of “not caring” about people in Northern Ireland in the wake of the Ballymurphy apology controversy.
- The Taoiseach is to meet the British Prime Minister tomorrow to discuss Northern Ireland and the Covid-19 response.
- The two-millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine is set to be administered in Ireland today.
- The HSE is to launch a referral pathway for high-risk cohorts who can’t be vaccinated by GPs.
- Three teens were arrested over an incident at Howth Junction that led to a woman falling under a stationary DART.
- There were calls for the facilitation of a “peaceful protest” as Dublin’s ‘Rally for Palestine’ was cancelled after garda advice.
- Gardaí in Cork arrested and charged a man for alleged PUP and social welfare fraud.
- There was an appeal for witnesses after a man and a woman died in a Roscommon house fire.
- Elon Musk is helping a broadband “dead zone” in Cork get better internet.
- Ian Bailey was fined €700 and disqualified from driving over cannabis charges.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: The death toll in Gaza has climbed to 83 Palestinians, including 17 children.
#HIMALAYAS: Two climbers – from the US and Switzerland – have died on Mount Everest.
#PANDEMIC PRIZE: In Ohio, people who get a Covid vaccine are entered into a draw for $1 million.
PARTING SHOT
The Guardian asked it readers what things rile them up when they see on TV shows.
Among them are empty cups to characters finding parking too easily.
One can relate to a lot of them, to be fair.
