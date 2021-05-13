Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ministers Hildegarde Naughton pictured in support of the ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign which is being launched by An Garda Síochána to tackle bike theft Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian inspects their destroyed houses after an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia northern Gaza strip Source: Amhed Zakot SIPA USA/PA Images

#GAZA: The death toll in Gaza has climbed to 83 Palestinians, including 17 children.

#HIMALAYAS: Two climbers – from the US and Switzerland – have died on Mount Everest.

#PANDEMIC PRIZE: In Ohio, people who get a Covid vaccine are entered into a draw for $1 million.

PARTING SHOT

The Guardian asked it readers what things rile them up when they see on TV shows.

Among them are empty cups to characters finding parking too easily.

One can relate to a lot of them, to be fair.