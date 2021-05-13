#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 13 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Thursday 13 May 2021, 9:00 PM
17 minutes ago 668 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

bike 012 Ministers Hildegarde Naughton pictured in support of the ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign which is being launched by An Garda Síochána to tackle bike theft Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

israeli-palestinian-violence-in-gaza-palestine-13-may-2021 Palestinian inspects their destroyed houses after an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia northern Gaza strip Source: Amhed Zakot SIPA USA/PA Images

#GAZA: The death toll in Gaza has climbed to 83 Palestinians, including 17 children. 

#HIMALAYAS: Two climbers – from the US and Switzerland – have died on Mount Everest.

#PANDEMIC PRIZE: In Ohio, people who get a Covid vaccine are entered into a draw for $1 million.

PARTING SHOT

The Guardian asked it readers what things rile them up when they see on TV shows.

Among them are empty cups to characters finding parking too easily. 

One can relate to a lot of them, to be fair. 

