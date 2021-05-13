#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Thursday 13 May 2021
Taoiseach to meet Boris Johnson to discuss Northern Ireland and the Covid-19 response

The two leaders are expected to discuss recent unrest in Northern Ireland.

By Christina Finn Thursday 13 May 2021, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,164 Views 8 Comments
The meeting will take place in Chequers .
Image: PA
Image: PA

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will travel to the UK tomorrow to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The lunchtime meeting will take place at Chequers tomorrow, the British prime minister’s country residence, where it is expected the leaders will discuss the response to Covid-19, and a range of issues relevant to peace and stability in Northern Ireland, as well as the broader British-Irish relationship.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Northern Ireland and the recent unionist and loyalist unrest over the protocol to the EU-UK withdrawal treaty. 

The Ballymurphy massacre, where killings that took place in Ballymurphy in Belfast in 1971, is also expected to be discussed.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson “apologised unreservedly on behalf of the UK Government” for the killings that took place in Ballymurphy.

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that the apology was made in a call between Johnson, Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

A statement said Johnson also recognised the “huge anguish” caused to the families of those killed.

The meeting tomorrow will also coincide with the culmination of the leadership contest in the DUP.

The two leaders are are likely to discuss the possible lifting of travel restrictions between Ireland and Britain possibly next month.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar previously said he would be making the case to fully restore the Common Travel Area between the two countries.

Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

