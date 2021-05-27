Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 436 more cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland. It was also announced that eight people have died from the coronavirus in the last 12 days.
- NPHET recommended allowing up to 5,000 spectators in large outdoor stadiums from 2 August.
- HSE CEO Paul Reid said it will likely cost over €100 million to deal with the fallout of the cyber attack on the health service.
- The target of administering a Covid-19 vaccine to 82% of adults by the end of June is now “likely” to be missed due to supply issues.
- The Tánaiste confirmed that the government will review the controversial new Failte Ireland guidelines for pubs and restaurants “in a few weeks time”.
- A Dutch gang leader, who was arrested during a garda swoop on a suspected Kinahan cartel property in Dublin, lost an appeal against a High Court decision allowing him to be tried for murder in the Netherlands.
- TV presenter Dr Christian Jessen was ordered to pay damages of £125,000 (€145,424) to Arlene Foster for posting an “outrageous” defamatory tweet.
WORLD
#GAZA: The UN Human Rights Council decided to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into “systematic” abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.
#DARK MATTER: The largest ever map of the universe’s dark matter was created by astronomers.
#ITALY: Italian ballerina Carla Fracci died aged 84. The former La Scala prima ballerina was renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov.
#TELLY: The cast of the Friends TV show have reunited for a special episode which is available to watch from today. Here’s everything you need to know.
PARTING SHOT
A young family had a lucky escape after the light plane they were travelling in was forced to make an emergency landing on a beach in Sydney.
The 25-year-old male pilot, a 28-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old boy were not injured after the pilot made a forced landing following an engine failure.
“They were OK. A little bit shaken up. Obviously, not the intended flight path for them, but they were fine. We didn’t need to provide any medical treatment,” ambulance official Dave Stubbs said.
