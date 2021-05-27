Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mark Dempsey from Phibsborough Fire Brigade, doing training exercises for casual evacuation out of water in the Royal Canal in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

White Pelicans in the sunshine in St James's Park, London, today. Source: PA

#GAZA: The UN Human Rights Council decided to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into “systematic” abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.

#DARK MATTER: The largest ever map of the universe’s dark matter was created by astronomers.

#ITALY: Italian ballerina Carla Fracci died aged 84. The former La Scala prima ballerina was renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

#TELLY: The cast of the Friends TV show have reunited for a special episode which is available to watch from today. Here’s everything you need to know.

PARTING SHOT

A small plane made an emergency landing on Sydney’s Collaroy beach with a family young on board. Source: Associated Press

A young family had a lucky escape after the light plane they were travelling in was forced to make an emergency landing on a beach in Sydney.

The 25-year-old male pilot, a 28-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old boy were not injured after the pilot made a forced landing following an engine failure.

“They were OK. A little bit shaken up. Obviously, not the intended flight path for them, but they were fine. We didn’t need to provide any medical treatment,” ambulance official Dave Stubbs said.