Thursday 27 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 27 May 2021, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin Fire Brigade 002 Mark Dempsey from Phibsborough Fire Brigade, doing training exercises for casual evacuation out of water in the Royal Canal in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • 436 more cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland. It was also announced that eight people have died from the coronavirus in the last 12 days.
  • NPHET recommended allowing up to 5,000 spectators in large outdoor stadiums from 2 August.
  • HSE CEO Paul Reid said it will likely cost over €100 million to deal with the fallout of the cyber attack on the health service.
  • The target of administering a Covid-19 vaccine to 82% of adults by the end of June is now “likely” to be missed due to supply issues.
  • The Tánaiste confirmed that the government will review the controversial new Failte Ireland guidelines for pubs and restaurants “in a few weeks time”. 
  • A Dutch gang leader, who was arrested during a garda swoop on a suspected Kinahan cartel property in Dublin, lost an appeal against a High Court decision allowing him to be tried for murder in the Netherlands.
  • TV presenter Dr Christian Jessen was ordered to pay damages of £125,000 (€145,424) to Arlene Foster for posting an “outrageous” defamatory tweet.

WORLD

spring-weather-may-27th-2021 White Pelicans in the sunshine in St James's Park, London, today. Source: PA

#GAZA: The UN Human Rights Council decided to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into “systematic” abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.

#DARK MATTER: The largest ever map of the universe’s dark matter was created by astronomers.

#ITALY: Italian ballerina Carla Fracci died aged 84. The former La Scala prima ballerina was renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

#TELLY: The cast of the Friends TV show have reunited for a special episode which is available to watch from today. Here’s everything you need to know.

PARTING SHOT

plane-sydney A small plane made an emergency landing on Sydney’s Collaroy beach with a family young on board. Source: Associated Press

A young family had a lucky escape after the light plane they were travelling in was forced to make an emergency landing on a beach in Sydney.

The 25-year-old male pilot, a 28-year-old female passenger and a one-year-old boy were not injured after the pilot made a forced landing following an engine failure.

“They were OK. A little bit shaken up. Obviously, not the intended flight path for them, but they were fine. We didn’t need to provide any medical treatment,” ambulance official Dave Stubbs said.

