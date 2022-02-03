Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Russian vessel 531 off the coast of Ireland in international waters Source: Defence Forces

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the cab of a construction digger during a visit to Talbot Gateway in Blackpool Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#DOWNING STREET: Boris Johnson’s leadership has been further thrown into crisis by the resignation of two key aides as Chancellor Rishi Sunak criticised the British Prime Minister during a broadcast from No 10.

#ISIS: US President Joe Biden has said that the leader of the Islamic State group has been “taken off the battlefield” by US forces in Syria.

#MOROCCO: Rescue workers in northern Morocco are frantically digging for a second straight day to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a 32-metre deep well.

PARTING SHOT

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has received six nominations in this year’s Baftas shortlist.