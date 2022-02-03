Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has announced his resignation.
- The charges against all defendants in the ‘Golfgate’ trial have been dismissed by Judge Mary Fahy in Galway District Court.
- The Cabinet sub-committee on economic recovery will meet next week to discuss the rising cost of living in Ireland.
- A man charged over random attacks on a woman and two men in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green has been remanded in custody.
- Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from tomorrow afternoon until night.
- The fees for the 2022 Leaving and Junior Cert exams have been waived.
- One of the greatest threats to national security is caused by a loss of highly skilled Defence Forces experts because of inadequate pay and inferior conditions, a military analysis has found.
- Public health officials today reported an additional 6,061 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
INTERNATIONAL
#DOWNING STREET: Boris Johnson’s leadership has been further thrown into crisis by the resignation of two key aides as Chancellor Rishi Sunak criticised the British Prime Minister during a broadcast from No 10.
#ISIS: US President Joe Biden has said that the leader of the Islamic State group has been “taken off the battlefield” by US forces in Syria.
#MOROCCO: Rescue workers in northern Morocco are frantically digging for a second straight day to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a 32-metre deep well.
PARTING SHOT
Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has received six nominations in this year’s Baftas shortlist.
And for Best Film, the nominees are 👇— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 3, 2022
🎞️ BELFAST
🎞️ DON'T LOOK UP
🎞️ DUNE
🎞️ LICORICE PIZZA
🎞️ THE POWER OF THE DOG #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/tEXjbsHQlY
