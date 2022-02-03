#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RSN vessel 531 Russian vessel 531 off the coast of Ireland in international waters Source: Defence Forces

  • Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has announced his resignation
  • The charges against all defendants in the ‘Golfgate’ trial have been dismissed by Judge Mary Fahy in Galway District Court. 
  • The Cabinet sub-committee on economic recovery will meet next week to discuss the rising cost of living in Ireland.
  • A man charged over random attacks on a woman and two men in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green has been remanded in custody.
  • Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from tomorrow afternoon until night.
  • The fees for the 2022 Leaving and Junior Cert exams have been waived.
  • One of the greatest threats to national security is caused by a loss of highly skilled Defence Forces experts because of inadequate pay and inferior conditions, a military analysis has found. 
  • Public health officials today reported an additional 6,061 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

INTERNATIONAL

prime-minister-boris-johnson-in-the-cab-of-a-construction-digger-during-a-visit-to-talbot-gateway-in-blackpool-picture-date-thursday-february-3-2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the cab of a construction digger during a visit to Talbot Gateway in Blackpool Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#DOWNING STREET: Boris Johnson’s leadership has been further thrown into crisis by the resignation of two key aides as Chancellor Rishi Sunak criticised the British Prime Minister during a broadcast from No 10.

#ISIS: US President Joe Biden has said that the leader of the Islamic State group has been “taken off the battlefield” by US forces in Syria.

#MOROCCO: Rescue workers in northern Morocco are frantically digging for a second straight day to reach a five-year-old boy trapped in a 32-metre deep well.

PARTING SHOT

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has received six nominations in this year’s Baftas shortlist.

