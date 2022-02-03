Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for three north-west counties tomorrow

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from tomorrow afternoon until night.

Similarly, the UK Met Office will implement a Yellow ice warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The forecasters are cautioning that “some icy stretches” are expected.

Both warnings come into effect at 3pm tomorrow and are due to last until 10pm.

A small craft marine warning, which began this morning at 6am, will be in effect until 11pm tomorrow night due to strong southwest winds, veering northwest, around the coast.

Lowest temperatures around the country tonight are expected to be between minus one and plus three degrees Celsius.

“Scattered showers will feed in later, mainly into Ulster and Connacht, some of hail and sleet, with the chance of some snow showers. A few isolated thunderstorms are likely too in northern parts,” Met Éireann forecasts.

Tomorrow, the weather is likely to be cold and bright with sunshine and showers, as well as some heavy hail and sleet.

“Some snow showers are possible for a time too, mainly for Ulster,” Met Éireann says.

“Later in the day the showers will become more isolated, but with cold and frosty weather setting in quickly after dark.

“Feeling cold with highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees.

“Brisk west to northwest winds will make for an added wind chill factor.”