Government considering steps to tackle rising cost of living

THE LEADERS OF Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have indicated that the government is examining measures to tackle the rising cost of living.

At a meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the cost of living must be reduced and work is underway to look at potentially reducing some government fees and charges.

He said the €210 million energy rebate scheme (€100 credit for 2.1 million domestic electricity customers) was not enough.

Advertisement

Rising living costs were also addressed at Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party meeting last night where Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he is conscious of the impact of the cost of living and how much of it is energy related.

Martin told TDs and senators that it’s important to protect the disposable income of workers and families.

The Taoiseach said a range of measures are being examined, including government charges to enable people to cope with the cost of living increases and to protect people’s disposable incomes during this difficult time.

Government will also announce progress on retrofitting with proposals next week to address the need to make it affordable.

The Fianna Fáil meeting was also told that Sinn Féin are hardening their strategy to attack the government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Consumer prices were 5.5% higher in December than they were the year before, the largest annual change in prices recorded since 2001.

Data from across Europe also found that consumer price inflation soared to a new record high in January.