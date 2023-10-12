Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ISRAEL-HAMAS: At least 150 Israelis and foreigners – including soldiers, civilians, children and women – have been held hostage in the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s attack on Israel on Saturday.
#SYCAMORE: The famous Sycamore Gap tree in the UK that was wrongly chopped down two weeks ago is set to be removed from its site at Hadrian’s Wall.
#SINGAPORE: Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has been spared jail time after admitting to fraud to the UK government earlier today.
#CAPTAIN TOM: The daughter of Captain Tom Moore has admitted her family kept profits from three books he had written.
In Budget 2024, we saw the biggest change to the USC in years, with the 4.5% rate cut to 4%.
In what’s dubbed the “much-hated USC”, the tax on income has been at the forefront of many debates on taxation in Ireland for a number of years.
In this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we talk to Barra Roantree, assistant professor of economics at Trinity College Dublin about the history of the USC and how it works in the broader taxation system in Ireland. He also gives us his first reactions to the new measures to Budget 2024.
