NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Chief exhibitions officer Darragh Shanahan doing the final touches before the opening of The Memories of Others exhibition in the Photo Museum Ireland Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Business woman Truong My Lan, front center, attends a trial in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#OJ SIMPSON: OJ Simpson, the former professional American football player whose murder trial gripped and divided the United States, has died at the age of 76.

Advertisement

#AVALANCHE: Two Dutch skiers have died following an avalanche in the Austrian province of Tyrol, police have said.

#VIETNAM: A property tycoon in Vietnam has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of corruption that led to an estimated €25 billion in damages as part of a sweeping government crackdown.

PARTING SHOT

Ryan Tubridy is starting a podcast about books called The Bookshelf, with the first episode due to come out on Tuesday.

The former RTÉ Radio and Late Late Show presenter has never been shy about telling audiences of his love for literature and listeners will now be able to hear him do it on a weekly basis.

The format of the show will see a different guest on each episode to “discuss their life through the prism of books”.