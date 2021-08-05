Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington’s parents Yvonne and Christy celebrating their daughter's Olympic semi-final win today. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Anti-lockdown protesters at a demonstration in Melbourne, Australia, today. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE: The top constitutional authority approved a Covid pass that limits access to cafes, restaurants and inter-city trains and planes to people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus.

#BELGIUM: Eighteen members of a Belgian college fraternity will go on trial over the death of a black colleague during a two-day hazing ritual.

#MESSI: FC Barcelona announced that Lionel Messi is leaving the club after “financial and structural obstacles” made it impossible to renew the Argentine’s contract.

PARTING SHOT

Natalya Coyle was already buzzing after her brilliant performance in the fencing round of the pentathlon, and then she learned Kellie Harrington had won her 60kg boxing semi-final. The gasp! 🇮🇪



[🎥@RTEsport] pic.twitter.com/Tc97appkqy — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) August 5, 2021

Today’s heartwarming Olympic moment came from modern Pentathlon athlete Natalya Coyle.

After working herself into a tie for third place with an excellent display in the fencing ranking round, Coyle was informed during a live TV interview that her Team Ireland compatriot Kellie Harrington had reached the women’s lightweight final.

The Meath woman’s reaction was pure class.