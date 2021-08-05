#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Merrion Gate, the Nadine Lott trial and Lionel Messi made headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 8:59 PM
40 minutes ago 1,487 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5516011

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

kellie Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington’s parents Yvonne and Christy celebrating their daughter's Olympic semi-final win today. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

melbourne-australia-5th-august-2021-anti-lockdown-protesters-illuminated-by-the-light-from-a-phosphorus-flare-unhappy-at-the-recent-announcement-that-victorias-sixth-lockdown-would-commence-later Anti-lockdown protesters at a demonstration in Melbourne, Australia, today. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE: The top constitutional authority approved a Covid pass that limits access to cafes, restaurants and inter-city trains and planes to people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus.

#BELGIUM: Eighteen members of a Belgian college fraternity will go on trial over the death of a black colleague during a two-day hazing ritual.

#MESSI: FC Barcelona announced that Lionel Messi is leaving the club after “financial and structural obstacles” made it impossible to renew the Argentine’s contract.

PARTING SHOT

Today’s heartwarming Olympic moment came from modern Pentathlon athlete Natalya Coyle.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After working herself into a tie for third place with an excellent display in the fencing ranking round, Coyle was informed during a live TV interview that her Team Ireland compatriot Kellie Harrington had reached the women’s lightweight final.

The Meath woman’s reaction was pure class. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie