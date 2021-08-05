Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There were calls for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to make a further statement on the Katherine Zappone controversy.
- Daniel Murtagh was found guilty of the murder of his former partner Nadine Lott.
- 1,491 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland.
- Covid-19 vaccine registration for children aged 12 to 15 will begin next Thursday.
- Boxer Kellie Harrington is through to Sunday’s Olympic boxing final in the lightweight division after today’s semi-final win.
- A relative of Danny Healy-Rae said the family will ‘look at the circumstances’ after a video showed alleged breaches of Covid-19 restrictions at the Kerry TD’s pub.
- Businessman Richard O’Halloran appeared in a Shanghai court as the timeline over his case remains “uncertain”.
- Revenue seized 7.2 million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €5 million at Dublin Port.
- A ‘Do not swim’ notice was issued for Malahide Beach after testing found unacceptable levels of bacteria in the water.
INTERNATIONAL
#FRANCE: The top constitutional authority approved a Covid pass that limits access to cafes, restaurants and inter-city trains and planes to people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus.
#BELGIUM: Eighteen members of a Belgian college fraternity will go on trial over the death of a black colleague during a two-day hazing ritual.
#MESSI: FC Barcelona announced that Lionel Messi is leaving the club after “financial and structural obstacles” made it impossible to renew the Argentine’s contract.
PARTING SHOT
Natalya Coyle was already buzzing after her brilliant performance in the fencing round of the pentathlon, and then she learned Kellie Harrington had won her 60kg boxing semi-final. The gasp! 🇮🇪— Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) August 5, 2021
[🎥@RTEsport] pic.twitter.com/Tc97appkqy
Today’s heartwarming Olympic moment came from modern Pentathlon athlete Natalya Coyle.
After working herself into a tie for third place with an excellent display in the fencing ranking round, Coyle was informed during a live TV interview that her Team Ireland compatriot Kellie Harrington had reached the women’s lightweight final.
The Meath woman’s reaction was pure class.
