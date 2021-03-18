Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#GERMANY: A study commissioned by the Catholic Church uncovered hundreds of cases of sexual violence allegedly committed by clergy and laymen in Germany’s top diocese.

#EUTHANASIA: The Spanish parliament voted through a law legalising euthanasia, making Spain one of few nations to allow terminally-ill or gravely-injured patients to end their own suffering.

#NETHERLANDS: Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative party powered to a fourth consecutive election victory.

#JOHNNY DEPP: Amber Heard lied about giving her $7 million in divorce money to charity, Johnny Depp’s lawyers told an appeal court in the UK.

Having St Patrick’s Day midweek was a bit mad, wasn’t it? Tuesday felt like Friday and Thursday felt like Monday. Comedian Shane Daniel Byrne summed up the discombolulation of it all with an enjoyable little sketch.

