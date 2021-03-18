Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and that it is not associated with an increased risk of blood clots.
- 582 new cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths from the disease were announced.
- Plans for the reclamation of almost five hectares of land at Howth in Dublin were revealed in a project estimated to cost around €26 million.
- RTÉ agreed to pay €20,000 to charity as part of an apology to a republican political group that was wrongly accused of murder on Prime Time.
- Gardaí raided a suspected shebeen in Offaly.
- A Cavan man was jailed for eight years after being caught transporting €2.5 million worth of cocaine.
- A 16-year-old girl has been missing from Dublin since yesterday.
- RTÉ announced that Reeling in the Years is set to return on 11 April.
- Jacob Stockdale and Conor Murray return to the Ireland starting line-up for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England.
INTERNATIONAL
#GERMANY: A study commissioned by the Catholic Church uncovered hundreds of cases of sexual violence allegedly committed by clergy and laymen in Germany’s top diocese.
#EUTHANASIA: The Spanish parliament voted through a law legalising euthanasia, making Spain one of few nations to allow terminally-ill or gravely-injured patients to end their own suffering.
#NETHERLANDS: Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative party powered to a fourth consecutive election victory.
#JOHNNY DEPP: Amber Heard lied about giving her $7 million in divorce money to charity, Johnny Depp’s lawyers told an appeal court in the UK.
PARTING SHOT
Having St Patrick’s Day midweek was a bit mad, wasn’t it? Tuesday felt like Friday and Thursday felt like Monday. Comedian Shane Daniel Byrne summed up the discombolulation of it all with an enjoyable little sketch.
