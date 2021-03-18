#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 18 March 2021
Here's what happened today: Thursday

Reeling in the Years, the EMA and Johnny Depp made headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

coronavirus-thu-mar-18-2021 A woman walks past a mural by Emmalene Blake in Dublin city centre. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

konik-ponies Konik ponies fight for dominance as the foaling season begins at nature reserve in Cambridgeshire, UK, today. Source: PA

#GERMANY: A study commissioned by the Catholic Church uncovered hundreds of cases of sexual violence allegedly committed by clergy and laymen in Germany’s top diocese.

#EUTHANASIA: The Spanish parliament voted through a law legalising euthanasia, making Spain one of few nations to allow terminally-ill or gravely-injured patients to end their own suffering.

#NETHERLANDS: Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative party powered to a fourth consecutive election victory.

#JOHNNY DEPP: Amber Heard lied about giving her $7 million in divorce money to charity, Johnny Depp’s lawyers told an appeal court in the UK.

PARTING SHOT

Having St Patrick’s Day midweek was a bit mad, wasn’t it? Tuesday felt like Friday and Thursday felt like Monday. Comedian Shane Daniel Byrne summed up the discombolulation of it all with an enjoyable little sketch.

Click here if you can’t see the video.

Ceimin Burke
