Coronavirus: No new deaths and 582 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 582 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that no new deaths had been reported. There are 83 patients in intensive care units.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 228,796. There have now been a total of 4,566 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

290 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There has been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

455,182 people have received their first dose

165,398 people have received their second dose