Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 March 2021
Coronavirus: No new deaths and 582 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 5:41 PM
15 minutes ago 16,669 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5384630
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.
Image: Sasko Lazarov

A FURTHER 582 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that no new deaths had been reported. There are 83 patients in intensive care units.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 228,796. There have now been a total of 4,566 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 290 are men / 291 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There has been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 455,182 people have received their first dose
  • 165,398 people have received their second dose

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

