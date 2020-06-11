This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 11 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Gun used in Lyra McKee murder recovered, Eamon Ryan’s apology for use of racial slur, and eight more Covid-19 deaths…

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

coronavirus-thu-jun-11-2020 A man collects out-of-date kegs in Dublin city centre Source: PA

  • The PSNI confirmed that the gun used in the killing of journalist Lyra McKee has been recovered.
  • Green Party leader Eamon Ryan apologised for using a racial slur during a Dáil debate on racism in Ireland this afternoon.
  • Eight more deaths as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed.
  • Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier announced plans for around 400 redundancies at its plant in Belfast.
  • The World Health Organisation’s special envoy David Nabarro said it would be “surprising” if Ireland required a second Covid-19 lockdown.
  • Health officials said they will recommend an ad campaign to get people to wear face masks.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that there has been diplomatic contact between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates on the role of Daniel Kinahan in boxing circles.
  • Varadkar also told the Dáil that there should be targets set for recruiting people from ethnic minorities for public service roles.
  • Tributes were paid to 13-year-old Joseph Anderson, who died in a collision in Co Westmeath in the early hours of yesterday morning.
  • Health minister Simon Harris asked researchers at Beaumont Hospital to extend a deadline to opt out of research that will use patients’ brain tumour samples.
  • Cannabis and cocaine worth over €6 million were seized at Dublin Port.
  • A man in his 20s was charged following an assault incident in Dublin in the early hours of the morning.

INTERNATIONAL

britain-london-covid-19-public-transport-face-covering A statue of engineer Sir Nigel Gresley at King's Cross Station in London Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#WALK THE LINE: America’s top general said today that he was wrong to appear with Donald Trump during a photo op after the area was cleared of protesters last week.

#COLD CASE: Belgium authorities announced they would re-open an investigation into the 1996 murder of a German teenager due to links with the man suspected of murdering British girl Madeleine McCann.

#FACIAL RECOGNITION: Amazon said it would ban police from using its facial recognition software for a year to allow US politicians time to devise legislation to regulate the technology.

PARTING SHOT

As we head into the last day of the week, it’s our pleasure to bring you good animal news: there are THREE new cheetah cubs at Fota wildlife park in Cork.

Here they are in all their glory:

DK11062020 FOTA 006 Source: Darragh Kane

