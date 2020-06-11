Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man collects out-of-date kegs in Dublin city centre Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

A statue of engineer Sir Nigel Gresley at King's Cross Station in London Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#WALK THE LINE: America’s top general said today that he was wrong to appear with Donald Trump during a photo op after the area was cleared of protesters last week.

#COLD CASE: Belgium authorities announced they would re-open an investigation into the 1996 murder of a German teenager due to links with the man suspected of murdering British girl Madeleine McCann.

#FACIAL RECOGNITION: Amazon said it would ban police from using its facial recognition software for a year to allow US politicians time to devise legislation to regulate the technology.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

As we head into the last day of the week, it’s our pleasure to bring you good animal news: there are THREE new cheetah cubs at Fota wildlife park in Cork.

Here they are in all their glory:

Source: Darragh Kane