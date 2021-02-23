#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 8:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE TAOISEACH ADDRESS NATION JB13 Taoiseach Michéal Martin with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn at Government Buildings this evening Source: Julien Behal Photography

  • The government has announced its new and updated ‘Living with Covid-19′ plan, which sets out the easing of restrictions over the next couple of months.
  • A further 575 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team said this evening.
  • Backup tapes containing audio recordings of witness testimony given to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes can be retrieved, the Department of Children has said.
  • Ireland’s public servants will receive pay increases of up to 3% over two years after unions overwhelmingly voted to back the new public sector pay agreement.
  • A GP surgery where staff had been due to administer over 100 Covid-19 vaccines this weekend has been destroyed in a fire
  • Vitamin D should be part of the government’s health measures to help prevent the severity of Covid-19 illnesses, health experts have said.
  • Books for stays in in hotels and guesthouses are at a “historic low” according to a survey from the Irish Hotels Federation.
  • There has been flooding in Cork, Kerry and other counties today amid ongoing rain and wind warnings.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-tue-feb-23-2021 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an online class during a visit to Sedgehill School in Lewisham, south east London Source: Jack Hill/The Times via PA Images

#TIGER WOODS: Golf star Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital having suffered “multiple leg injuries” in a single-vehicle car accident earlier today. 

#MURDER: One of three accused of planting a car bomb that killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

#FACEBOOK: Facebook has said it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages.

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said no consideration will be given to opening hospitality until mid-summer, citing concern about uncertainties surrounding new variants of coronavirus and high numbers of infections.

The weekend announcement left those in the hospitality industry disappointed, while others questioned what Martin might have meant by the ‘middle of summer’. 

Have your say, is it mid-June? The end of June? The end of July, even? 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

