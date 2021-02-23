Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government has announced its new and updated ‘Living with Covid-19′ plan, which sets out the easing of restrictions over the next couple of months.
- A further 575 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team said this evening.
- Backup tapes containing audio recordings of witness testimony given to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes can be retrieved, the Department of Children has said.
- Ireland’s public servants will receive pay increases of up to 3% over two years after unions overwhelmingly voted to back the new public sector pay agreement.
- A GP surgery where staff had been due to administer over 100 Covid-19 vaccines this weekend has been destroyed in a fire.
- Vitamin D should be part of the government’s health measures to help prevent the severity of Covid-19 illnesses, health experts have said.
- Books for stays in in hotels and guesthouses are at a “historic low” according to a survey from the Irish Hotels Federation.
- There has been flooding in Cork, Kerry and other counties today amid ongoing rain and wind warnings.
INTERNATIONAL
#TIGER WOODS: Golf star Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital having suffered “multiple leg injuries” in a single-vehicle car accident earlier today.
#MURDER: One of three accused of planting a car bomb that killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.
#FACEBOOK: Facebook has said it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages.
PARTING SHOT
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said no consideration will be given to opening hospitality until mid-summer, citing concern about uncertainties surrounding new variants of coronavirus and high numbers of infections.
The weekend announcement left those in the hospitality industry disappointed, while others questioned what Martin might have meant by the ‘middle of summer’.
Have your say, is it mid-June? The end of June? The end of July, even?
