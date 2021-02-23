Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Michéal Martin with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn at Government Buildings this evening Source: Julien Behal Photography

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an online class during a visit to Sedgehill School in Lewisham, south east London Source: Jack Hill/The Times via PA Images

#TIGER WOODS: Golf star Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital having suffered “multiple leg injuries” in a single-vehicle car accident earlier today.

#MURDER: One of three accused of planting a car bomb that killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

#FACEBOOK: Facebook has said it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said no consideration will be given to opening hospitality until mid-summer, citing concern about uncertainties surrounding new variants of coronavirus and high numbers of infections.

The weekend announcement left those in the hospitality industry disappointed, while others questioned what Martin might have meant by the ‘middle of summer’.

Have your say, is it mid-June? The end of June? The end of July, even?