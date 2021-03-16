#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 9:00 PM
34 minutes ago 1,580 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5383664

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Patricks Day lights 007 Leinster House in Dublin tonight, featuring a light display for “Solas: Awakening Ireland” Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

duke-of-edinburgh-admitted-to-hospital The Duke of Edinburgh was released from hospital earlier today. Source: PA

#ASTRAZENECA: The European Medicines Agency is “firmly convinced” that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine “outweigh the risks of the side effects”

#LUCKY ESCAPE: Rescuers saved two people out of a truck dangling over a 100ft deep gorge in Idaho.

#RIP: Actor Yaphet Kotto, who starred in Live And Let Die and Alien, has died aged 81.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

This piece on the BBC today had the enticing headline of “Who truly was the most dishonest president?”.

I should stress it’s about the US, but it’s a decent read all the same

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie