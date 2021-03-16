Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leinster House in Dublin tonight, featuring a light display for “Solas: Awakening Ireland” Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The Duke of Edinburgh was released from hospital earlier today. Source: PA

#ASTRAZENECA: The European Medicines Agency is “firmly convinced” that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine “outweigh the risks of the side effects”.

#LUCKY ESCAPE: Rescuers saved two people out of a truck dangling over a 100ft deep gorge in Idaho.

#RIP: Actor Yaphet Kotto, who starred in Live And Let Die and Alien, has died aged 81.

PARTING SHOT

This piece on the BBC today had the enticing headline of “Who truly was the most dishonest president?”.

I should stress it’s about the US, but it’s a decent read all the same.