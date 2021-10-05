#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 5 October 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 9:00 PM
Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the No Child Left Behind campaign group gather outside Leinster House in Dublin to call for better funding for the childcare sector Source: Alamy Stock Photo

  • The latest draft text of the international agreement to on a minimum global tax for multinationals is to drop the wording that the new rate should be “at least” 15%, it is understood. 
  • Gardaí have launched an investigation into claims an undercover sergeant stole from a female Deliveroo riderThe Journal has learned. 
  • A prisoner has absconded from an open, low-security prison in Co Cavan. 
  • Ireland seems to  be coming close to suppressing Covid-19, Professor Philip Nolan has said. 
  • Public health officials have confirmed 1,124 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The government has said the support package being prepared for families affected by the mica crisis will be “one of the largest ever”.
  • Disadvantaged children are “falling through the cracks” under the Government’s National Childcare Scheme, experts have said.
  • Heavy and persistent rain is en route as a weather advisory for 10 counties has been issued.  

INTERNATIONAL

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen prepares to leave at the end of today's Senate Committee Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#FACEBOOK: An ex-Facebook employee has told Congress that the social network’s products harm children and fuel polarisation in the US.

#CHURCH: An estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France’s Catholic Church over the past 70 years, according to a major report.

#INQUIRY: An independent inquiry will be launched into the “systematic failures” that allowed Sarah Everard’s killer to be employed as a police officer, the UK Home Secretary has announced.

PARTING SHOT

After weeks of speculation, Adele has announced her return. 

Her new single – Easy on Me – is set to be released on 15 October. 

