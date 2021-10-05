Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The latest draft text of the international agreement to on a minimum global tax for multinationals is to drop the wording that the new rate should be “at least” 15%, it is understood.
- Gardaí have launched an investigation into claims an undercover sergeant stole from a female Deliveroo rider, The Journal has learned.
- A prisoner has absconded from an open, low-security prison in Co Cavan.
- Ireland seems to be coming close to suppressing Covid-19, Professor Philip Nolan has said.
- Public health officials have confirmed 1,124 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The government has said the support package being prepared for families affected by the mica crisis will be “one of the largest ever”.
- Disadvantaged children are “falling through the cracks” under the Government’s National Childcare Scheme, experts have said.
- Heavy and persistent rain is en route as a weather advisory for 10 counties has been issued.
INTERNATIONAL
#FACEBOOK: An ex-Facebook employee has told Congress that the social network’s products harm children and fuel polarisation in the US.
#CHURCH: An estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France’s Catholic Church over the past 70 years, according to a major report.
#INQUIRY: An independent inquiry will be launched into the “systematic failures” that allowed Sarah Everard’s killer to be employed as a police officer, the UK Home Secretary has announced.
PARTING SHOT
After weeks of speculation, Adele has announced her return.
Her new single – Easy on Me – is set to be released on 15 October.
Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy— Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021
