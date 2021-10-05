Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the No Child Left Behind campaign group gather outside Leinster House in Dublin to call for better funding for the childcare sector Source: Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen prepares to leave at the end of today's Senate Committee Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#FACEBOOK: An ex-Facebook employee has told Congress that the social network’s products harm children and fuel polarisation in the US.

#CHURCH: An estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France’s Catholic Church over the past 70 years, according to a major report.

#INQUIRY: An independent inquiry will be launched into the “systematic failures” that allowed Sarah Everard’s killer to be employed as a police officer, the UK Home Secretary has announced.

PARTING SHOT

After weeks of speculation, Adele has announced her return.

Her new single – Easy on Me – is set to be released on 15 October.