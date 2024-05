NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Students have set up a protest encampment in front of the Old Library, home to the Long Room and the Book of Kells © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A child looks on as smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: The United Nations has said Israeli forces have denied its staff access to Gaza through the southern Rafah border crossing after the army said it had established “operational control” of the passage overnight.

#TRUMP TRIAL: Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress at the heart of Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial, has testified about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with the former president in a hotel penthouse suite.

#ZELENSKYY: Ukraine has said that its security service (the SBU) has uncovered and disrupted a plan to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials.

PARTING SHOT

A ‘visual bridge’ between North Earl Street in Dublin and Fifth Avenue in New York City will open tomorrow.

An animated preview of the Portal on North Earl Street in Dublin Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

The technology art sculpture, the Portal, will offer the public a real-time visual life stream that connects the two cities.

The Portal in Dublin will be installed facing O’Connell Street and will capture the view of the GPO building and the Spire.

In New York City, the Portal will be installed on the Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street, next to the famed Flatiron Building.