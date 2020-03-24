Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Taoiseach's podium at a Covid-19 press briefing being steralised. Source: Steve Humphreys

WORLD

Police personnel attempt to disperse residents at the site of an indefinite sit-in in New Delhi. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#INDIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi put India’s 1.3 billion people under “total lockdown” for 21 days to combat the spread of Covid-19.

#OLYMPICS: The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 following talks between Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and IOC president, Thomas Bach.

#UNITED STATES: The World Health Organisation has said that the US could become the new epicentre for the coronavirus outbreak.

#UK: Trains were packed on London’s Underground today despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson telling the public that they “must stay at home.”

PARTING SHOT

Okay well here it is! Yous fuckin asked for it and it’s done! Inspired by Gal Gadot and her celebrity pals singing imagine, here so the cast of FAIR CITY doing Maniac 2000. While you’re here, please consider donating to the artist relief fund here: https://t.co/ytIpo4Wjkx pic.twitter.com/G9lTFD2FqQ — roxannat (@NicLiamo) March 24, 2020 Source: roxannat /Twitter

In an unexpected outcome from the public health crisis, the cast of Fair City have released an artistic interpretation of Mark McCabe’s, iconic dance hit, Maniac 2000.

The video, which quickly racked up over 13,000 views, was made in response to Gal Gadot enlisting a galaxy of Hollywood stars to take part in a poorly received rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine.

The Carrigstown natives created the interesting take on the classic tune from the comfort of their own homes as production of the show has been halted due to outbreak.

It’s all for a good cause too as any funds raised by the video will be donated to the Civic Theatre in Tallaght, Dublin.