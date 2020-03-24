This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

New Covid-19 restrictions, the Olympics and India’s lockdown made headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

coronavirus The Taoiseach's podium at a Covid-19 press briefing being steralised. Source: Steve Humphreys

  • One more death and 204 new cases of Covid-19 were announced by health authorities.
  • range of new public health measures were introduced to combat the spread of the coronavirus. 
  • Among the measures was a provision making private hospitals part of the public health system for the duration of the pandemic.
  • The Taoiseach said that Gardaí will be more visible on the streets.
  • Here are the “essential retail outlets” that are allowed to stay open during the pandemic.
  • The Chief Medical Officer explained why the restrictions are being brought in now.
  • Northern Ireland’s number of Covid-19 deaths rose to five.
  • The INMO called for student nurses and midwives completing unpaid work placements during the outbreak to be paid.
  • Queen’s University Belfast was awarded a €315,000 grant in a bid to find a vaccine for coronavirus.
  • Ireland’s banks have reported a 400% increase in calls from customers seeking financial support

WORLD

india-shaheen-bagh-protest-site-vacated-by-delhi-police-amid-coronavirus-outbreak Police personnel attempt to disperse residents at the site of an indefinite sit-in in New Delhi. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#INDIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi put India’s 1.3 billion people under “total lockdown” for 21 days to combat the spread of Covid-19.

#OLYMPICS: The Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 following talks between Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and IOC president, Thomas Bach. 

#UNITED STATES: The World Health Organisation has said that the US could become the new epicentre for the coronavirus outbreak.

#UK: Trains were packed on London’s Underground today despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson telling the public that they “must stay at home.”

PARTING SHOT

In an unexpected outcome from the public health crisis, the cast of Fair City have released an artistic interpretation of Mark McCabe’s, iconic dance hit, Maniac 2000.

The video, which quickly racked up over 13,000 views, was made in response to Gal Gadot enlisting a galaxy of Hollywood stars to take part in a poorly received rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine.

The Carrigstown natives created the interesting take on the classic tune from the comfort of their own homes as production of the show has been halted due to outbreak.

It’s all for a good cause too as any funds raised by the video will be donated to the Civic Theatre in Tallaght, Dublin.

