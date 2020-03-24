This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'These signs tell us we need to move': Health chief explains introduction of new restrictions

A range of concerning statistics were cited as the explanation for new measures being put in place now.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 5:26 PM
28 minutes ago 12,131 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5056373
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND’S CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Tony Holohan has explained why health officials advised the government to introduce a suite of new restrictions to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The new measures announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today include the closure of all non-essential retail shops, the banning of non-essential travel and restrictions on gatherings of more than four people.

Read the full details of the restrictions here.

Dr Holohan cited a range of concerning statistics in explaining why the new measures are being put in place now.

He said that Ireland’s six deaths from Covid-19 and the identification of over 1,000 cases in the country were key factors in deciding to step up restrictions along with a day-on-day increase in the number of admissions to intensive care units.

The fact that one in four of the cases identified are health care workers and 45% of cases have been community transmissions where authorities have not been able to identify the source of infection were also contributory factors.

“We think that these signs tell us that we need to move,” he explained.

As the ECDC, (The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) said in its updated advice on social distancing yesterday; that we [need to] move rapidly, coherently, comprehensively, and decisively to recommend a step-up in the terms of the measures that we’ve mandated.
And it was for those reasons that we asked and advised government on the measures that were announced today. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland was ahead of the curve internationally in terms of the measures it has introduced.

He explained that Ireland’s response was based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines which encompass social distancing and social restrictions accompanied by heavy testing, contact tracing and quarantine. 

That’s the South Korean model, it’s the model used in Singapore. So far it seems to be the most effective model to contain the virus and that’s the model we are pursuing.

Related Read

24.03.20 Taoiseach announces all non-essential shops to close, restrictions on gatherings of more than four people

The Chief Medical Officer echoed Varadkar in saying that he believes that Irish health authorities have taken the actions at an early stage of the disease, in response to trends that give them cause for concern. 

Holohan added that the restrictions have been put in place in a structured way to increase their effectiveness:

It’s not just a single measure, or a couple of measures. It’s a comprehensive set of coherent, mutually reinforcing measures for the whole of society to adopt to reinforce the message that we’ve had from the beginning around personal responsibility.

Holohan added that the reduction that has been seen in the number of contacts that confirmed carriers of the virus have had is a “proxy indicator” that the methods are proving effective and the public is listening.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie