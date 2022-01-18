#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 18 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ashling Murphy funeral 013 Hundreds of mourners lined the main street of Mount Bolus to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy at her funeral today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

new-delhi-india-18th-jan-2022-border-security-force-bsf-camels-contingent-takes-part-in-a-rehearsal-for-the-upcoming-73rd-republic-day-parade-at-vijay-chowk-new-delhi-indian-intelligence-agen Border Security Force camels take part in a rehearsal for India's upcoming 73rd Republic day Parade in New Delhi. Source: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images via Alamy

#RUSSIA: Russia is sending troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said, in a deployment further beefing up Russian military assets near Ukraine amid Western fears of an invasion.

#UK: Boris Johnson denied lying to the UK parliament about a gathering in No 10’s garden during the first lockdown, despite his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings saying he would swear on oath that he warned the British Prime Minister it would be a rule-breaking drinks party.

#TONGA: The government said Tonga has been hit by an “unprecedented disaster”, in its first statement since a volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami.

PARTING SHOT

temperature-check-390x285

At The Journal, we’re launching a new monthly climate newsletter to get to the heart of climate issues.

Temperature Check will bring you the latest updates on big climate stories in Ireland and abroad, as well as original reporting that you’ll get to read before anyone else.

The first edition coming soon will include a look at political scrutiny of the proposed carbon budgets, a contentious EU proposal on nuclear power and natural gas that divided member states in the first days of the year, and climate measures that will guide Ireland’s path to reducing emissions in the years to come. 

To receive the newsletter straight to your inbox every month, enter your email in the box below.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

