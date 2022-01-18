Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IRELAND
- Heartfelt tributes were paid to Ashling Murphy at her funeral in Co Offaly today.
- A man in his 30s has also been arrested in connection with Ashling’s death.
- Parents were jailed for nine and 15 years for the “most awful” sexual abuse and neglect of their children.
- Over 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported today. A total of 979 people were in hospital with the virus, including 93 in ICU.
- The ringleader of the gang who kidnapped and assaulted Kevin Lunney was named as Alan Harte.
- The Health Minister said he is hopeful that the capacity restrictions at sporting events in Ireland will soon be removed.
- A man was charged over the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey in Dublin.
- A number of Genrui antigen tests were recalled due to false positives.
- Simon Coveney will be asked to appear before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs committee over a lockdown gathering.
- A teenager who allegedly knocked a girl under a Dart train was sent forward for trial.
INTERNATIONAL
#RUSSIA: Russia is sending troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said, in a deployment further beefing up Russian military assets near Ukraine amid Western fears of an invasion.
#UK: Boris Johnson denied lying to the UK parliament about a gathering in No 10’s garden during the first lockdown, despite his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings saying he would swear on oath that he warned the British Prime Minister it would be a rule-breaking drinks party.
#TONGA: The government said Tonga has been hit by an “unprecedented disaster”, in its first statement since a volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami.
