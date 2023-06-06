Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Patrick Browne Alan Power, of Alan Power & The Aftershocks, pictured in the Comeragh Mountains ahead of this year’s Comeragh's Wild Festival, which runs from 6-9 July. Patrick Browne

INTERNATIONAL

Telegram Nova Kakhovka, a city downstream from the dam. Telegram

#GOLF MERGER A split in professional golf appears to have come to an abrupt end today with the bombshell announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

#UKRAINE Kyiv accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River, triggering floods, endangering Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.

#PHONE HACKING TRIAL Prince Harry accused the press of having “blood” staining their “typing fingers”, with some responsible for causing pain, upset and death.

#AUSTRALIA The UN’s cultural agency UNESCO today welcomed commitments from Australia to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

#WORLD BANK The global economy is likely slowing sharply this year, hobbled by high interest rates, the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

RollingNews.ie Duncan Stewart, who is to be nominated for the Freedom of Dublin tomorrow. RollingNews.ie

Environmentalist Duncan Stewart is set to be nominated for the Freedom of Dublin.

The nomination of Stewart for the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin will be made tomorrow morning at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Protocol Committee.

Speaking ahead of the nomination, Lord Mayor Caroline Conway said: “I can’t think of any other Irish person who has done more over such a long period of time to spread the word about environmental issues.”

He will join an illustrious list of Freemen and Freewomen that includes former US presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, and Mother Teresa.

Kellie Harrington, Ailbhe Smyth and Professor Mary Aiken were the last people to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2022.

Ancient duties of a Freeman or Freewoman included being ready to defend the city from attack and joining the city militia at short notice.

Other ancient privileges afforded was the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries.