Man assaulted by a large group of men on Dublin's Aston Quay on bank holiday afternoon

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was assaulted by a large group on Aston Quay in Dublin yesterday.

It is understood that a man, aged in his early 30s, is being treated for stab wounds.

Gardaí in Pearse Street were alerted to an alleged assault that occurred on Aston Quay at around 3:30pm on Monday 5 June.

There are videos circulating on social media showing about 10 individuals involved and members of the public coming to the victim’s assistance.

Emergency services attended to the victim.

He was removed from the scene and taken to St James Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.