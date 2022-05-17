Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A ceremony to mark the centenary of the handover of Cathal Brugha Barracks from British to Irish Forces today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Cabinet signed off on the legal framework for the planned move of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) .

. An investigation was launched after a car was driven into a tanning shop and set on fire in Carlow town .

. The government was accused of “breathtaking cynicism” for not opposing a motion calling for the NMH to be fully public and located on public land.

for not opposing a motion calling for the NMH to be fully public and located on public land. Josh Dunne sustained two stab wounds to his chest on the night he died, a court heard.

sustained two stab wounds to his chest on the night he died, a court heard. The SDLP’s Claire Hanna robustly responded to a DUP MP who invoked John Hume during a debate about the Northern Ireland Protocol in the UK parliament.

in the UK parliament. A man in his 60s has died following a car crash in Cork .

. The Central Bank said more needs to be done to help customers as two banks exit the Irish market.

said more needs to be done to help customers as two banks exit the Irish market. Gardaí investigating romance fraud arrested a man over gangland offences.

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting in Buffalo, New York. Source: Andrew Harnik

#PROTOCOL: The EU said it “will need to respond with all measures at its disposal” if Britain goes ahead with unilateral changes to the part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

#MARIUPOL: Russia said that 265 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered after staging a last stand at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, prompting Kyiv to call for a prisoner exchange.

#WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Coleen Rooney has become “a different mother” and “a different wife” since her “reveal” post and Rebekah Vardy’s subsequent libel claim against her, Wayne Rooney told the UK High Court.

#UK: A Conservative MP was reportedly arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences.

PARTING SHOT

A photo of heavily pregnant Marianna Vyshemirsky fleeing a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol was seen around the world.



After the attack, Russia falsely accused Marianna of "acting".



She speaks to @mariannaspring on #Newsnight 👇 https://t.co/sKByhzC2ni — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 17, 2022

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

One of the most poignant images from the war in Ukraine captured Marianna Vyshemirsky as she fled a maternity hospital in Mariupol after it was bombed by Russian forces.

Vyshemirsky then became the focus of a disinformation campaign which claimed that she portrayed multiple pregnant women in photos of the attack.

The 29-year-old has spoken with the BBC about how she ended up in the global spotlight.

“It was really offensive to hear that because I actually lived through it all,” she said. “I received threats that they would come and find me, that I would be killed, that my child would be cut into pieces.”