Wednesday 13 February, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

The cost of the National Children’s Hospital, CervicalCheck backlog and Declan Rice’s Ireland rejection – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 9:00 PM
32 minutes ago 853 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4492513

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE PRES HIGGINS UK VISIT DAY 3 MX-22 President Michael D Higgins was in Liverpool for the last leg of his UK visit today Source: Maxwells

INTERNATIONAL

Brexit The anti-Brexit and pro-Brexit protesters are still at it outside Westminster. Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images

#OXY MORON: Nigel Farage declared himself a Brexit Party MEP.

#CONFLICT: Venezuela’s Guaido has vowed to bring in food next week, and said Maduro “will have no choice to leave”

#SUPERMAX: El Chapo is expected to go to the “prison of prisons” which has been described as a “high-tech version of hell”

PARTING SHOT

It was a bitterly disappointing announcement for Ireland football fans this evening, as Declan Rice said he was declaring for England.

This piece from our colleagues at The42.ie outlines why his decision is a reminder of what Ireland has been getting wrong for decades.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

