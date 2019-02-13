Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The HSE revealed 78,000 slides are left in the CervicalCheck backlog.
- Two Clare boys drowned in a disused quarry despite “valiant” rescue efforts of friends, an inquest heard.
- Gardaí are to change how they manage repossessionsafter the Take Back the City incident.
- The High Court heard a HSE claim that a man allegedly set up a misleading My Options website.
- Premier League footballer Declan Rice has rejected Ireland and declared for the English national team.
- Three gardaí are facing possible disciplinary action over the death of Shane O’Farrell.
- 15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each over accommodating homeless people in 2018.
- Bertie Ahern repeatedly told a UK Brexit committee that “Northern Ireland is not the same as the rest of the UK”, while Mary Lou McDonald accused the UK of playing a “game of chicken” with Irish interests on British morning TV.
- A woman in her 60s died after she was hit by a truck in Athy.
INTERNATIONAL
#OXY MORON: Nigel Farage declared himself a Brexit Party MEP.
#CONFLICT: Venezuela’s Guaido has vowed to bring in food next week, and said Maduro “will have no choice to leave”.
#SUPERMAX: El Chapo is expected to go to the “prison of prisons” which has been described as a “high-tech version of hell”.
PARTING SHOT
It was a bitterly disappointing announcement for Ireland football fans this evening, as Declan Rice said he was declaring for England.
This piece from our colleagues at The42.ie outlines why his decision is a reminder of what Ireland has been getting wrong for decades.
