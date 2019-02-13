Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Michael D Higgins was in Liverpool for the last leg of his UK visit today Source: Maxwells

INTERNATIONAL

The anti-Brexit and pro-Brexit protesters are still at it outside Westminster. Source: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images

#OXY MORON: Nigel Farage declared himself a Brexit Party MEP.



#CONFLICT: Venezuela’s Guaido has vowed to bring in food next week, and said Maduro “will have no choice to leave”.

#SUPERMAX: El Chapo is expected to go to the “prison of prisons” which has been described as a “high-tech version of hell”.

PARTING SHOT

It was a bitterly disappointing announcement for Ireland football fans this evening, as Declan Rice said he was declaring for England.

This piece from our colleagues at The42.ie outlines why his decision is a reminder of what Ireland has been getting wrong for decades.