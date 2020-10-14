#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 14 October 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 8:55 PM
14 minutes ago 1,808 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5233274

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

007 Budget 2021 Health Health Minister Stephen Donnelly briefing the media on the provisions of Budget 2021 pertaining to his department Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • A nationwide ban on visitors to households is to come into force from tomorrow night, Cabinet has agreed.
  • Aaron Brady has been sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
  • Campaigners have called for the government to prevent records compiled by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes being sealed for 30 years.
  • The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, which include closures of schools, pubs and restaurants.
  • There have been 1,217 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, its Department of Health has said.
  • A fourth resident at a Laois nursing home has died after contracting Covid-19, the nursing home said in a statement.
  • Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that the government will establish a non-statutory independent review of the Calculated Grades process.  

INTERNATIONAL

autumn-weather-oct-14th-2020 A red squirrel forages for food among autumn leaves in the Widdale Red Squirrel Reserve in North Yorkshire Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

#TRUMP: President Donald Trump Democratic challenger Joe Biden concentrated their election campaigning on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory. 

#TWITTER: Twitter has suspended fake accounts purporting to be African Americans who support Trump and which had succeeded in garnering several thousand followers in just a few days.

#COVID: The Netherlands is to go into “partial lockdown” to curb one of Europe’s biggest coronavirus surges, with all bars, cafes and restaurants to close 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

This morning the Northern Ireland Executive announced new Covid-19 restrictions which will see schools and many businesses closed for a number of weeks.

First Minister Arlene Foster said most of the restrictions will kick in from Friday and will be in place for four weeks, though schools are only expected to remain closed for two weeks.

Here’s an explainer which breaks down all the new restrictions that will be imposed in the North: 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie