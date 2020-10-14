#Open journalism No news is bad news

Fourth resident at Laois nursing home dies after contracting Covid-19

On Monday, three residents were confirmed to have died at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 4:29 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Sherengovskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Sherengovskaya

A FOURTH RESIDENT at a Laois nursing home has died after contracting Covid-19, the nursing home said in a statement.

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise confirmed today that another resident died on Monday, the same day it confirmed publicly that three of its residents had died.

In a statement today, the nursing home said: “Sadly, there has now been four residents who have passed away having tested positive for Covid-19.

“Two of the deaths occurred within the nursing home itself and two residents passed away in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.”

The nursing home said its Family Liaison Officer is providing support to families where required.

“The management, staff and community at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the families and relatives of our deceased residents.”

A Covid-19 outbreak

Last week, the nursing home reported that it was dealing with an outbreak of 31 confirmed cases, with 21 cases among residents and 10 cases among staff.

Residents who had tested positive for the virus were said to be isolating in their rooms.

A second round of testing was carried out last Thursday, results of which were returned on Saturday when no new additional positive cases were reported.

The nursing home is working with Public Health, the HSE and Hiqa, which regulates the nursing home sector.

“We want to acknowledge and thank our hard-working staff who continue to provide selfless and tireless dedication in the care of our residents. They constantly provide the highest standards of professional care, while also caring for our residents with the utmost of kindness and compassion.

“We also want to acknowledge the medical support given by Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. The management and staff at Kilminchy Lodge are also grateful for the support of the families and friends of all our residents during these difficult times.

“The goodwill, support and kindness of the local community and local businesses has been incredible, we are humbled by the generosity and kindness of so many people who have sent their best wishes during these difficult times,” the statement said.

- with reporting from Stephen McDermott

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

