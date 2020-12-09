Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Iveagh Markets in Dublin 8, which have been repossessed by Lord Iveagh Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A further 227 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said this evening.

have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said this evening. Joanne Hayes and her siblings want the High Court to declare that all findings or wrongdoing made against them by the Tribunal into the Kerry Babies case were unfounded and incorrect.

case were unfounded and incorrect. An Post has brought forward its latest dates for posting for customers who shop from large online retailers amid a threefold increase in the number of parcels it is processing this year.

has brought forward its latest dates for posting for customers who shop from large online retailers amid a threefold increase in the number of parcels it is processing this year. A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Waterford this morning.

in Co Waterford this morning. An Irishman is wanted in America where he has been convicted of attempting to entice a child for indecent purposes.

in America where he has been convicted of attempting to entice a child for indecent purposes. A Dublin teenager, who showed no remorse when he tortured a defenceless hedgehog to death in a 35-minute attack, has been spared a custodial sentence.

a defenceless hedgehog to death in a 35-minute attack, has been spared a custodial sentence. Self-employed workers will be allowed to earn €960 over two months while also claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

workers will be allowed to earn €960 over two months while also claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). Around €200,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods have been seized by gardaí in Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, with grandson Conor and daughter Sue, leaving University Hospital, Coventry Source: Jonny Weeks via PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Brussels to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the sticking points in trade talks.

#VACCINE: Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

#ILLEGAL CONTENT: Pornhub has outlined measures against illegal content on its platform after the New York Times reported finding videos depicting child sex abuse and rape on the site.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin City Council and the National College of Art and Design have joined forces in a creative way to add colour to the city while conveying an important message to the public.

The ‘Designing for the Pandemic: A Positive Focus’ project involves the third year Communication Design students from NCAD designing flags that would encourage viewers to stay positive while remaining attentive to the dangers of Covid-19.

Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography