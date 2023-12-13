Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#COP28: Almost 200 countries at COP28 have agreed for the world to transition away from fossil fuels.
#ISRAEL: US President Joe has warned that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza.
#TESLA: Tesla has initiated a recall of over two million vehicles in the United States due to a risk linked to its autopilot software, the US traffic safety regulator has said.
#DEATH: Andre Braugher, who starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, has died at the age of 61.
As noted above, almost 200 have reached a landmark agreement, that the world should transition away from fossil fuels.
The negotiations went on right through the night – and the final text calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner”.
The Journal‘s Lauren Boland speaks on this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast to to break down exactly what this means – and the likelihood of achieving its goals.
