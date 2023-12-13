Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

8 Clery Christmas Windows_90695324 Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste at the official opening of Clery’s Christmas Window on O’Connell Street. Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he believes Israel is “making a huge mistake” in relation to Gaza and Palestine, and noted that even the US is having “second thoughts” about what is unfolding.
  • The salary of Jonathan Hill, the chief executive of the FAI, has increased by almost 23% to €258,000 since he first took the job in 2020, he told an Oireachtas Sport Committee today. 
  • A youth has been spared a custodial sentence for an attack on a Dublin street where a Chinese man was beaten up in front of his daughter and racially abused.
  • A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with causing “serious harm” to a man who suffered fatal injuries in a stabbing at a house in Tallaght, Dublin.
  • A man has been arrested following the seizure of over €4.1 million worth of cannabis at Rosslare Europort. 
  • PSNI officers investigating the murder of a young nursing assistant in Lurgan have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. 
  • The PSNI will have to stop providing assistance to other police forces if a funding crisis is not resolved, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has said.
  • The FSAI has recalled a batch of Tesco Finest Cranberry & Apple Stuffing due to the possible presence of moths in the product
  • A special exhibition dedicated to Shane MacGowan and The Pogues is open in Dublin’s privately run EPIC Irish emigration museum until the end of January

INTERNATIONAL

palestinians-salvage-their-belongings-after-an-israeli-strike-in-rafah-gaza-strip-on-wednesday-dec-13-2023-ap-photohatem-ali Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians salvage their belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip Alamy Stock Photo

#COP28: Almost 200 countries at COP28 have agreed for the world to transition away from fossil fuels.

#ISRAEL: US President Joe has warned that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza.

#TESLA: Tesla has initiated a recall of over two million vehicles in the United States due to a risk linked to its autopilot software, the US traffic safety regulator has said.

#DEATH: Andre Braugher, who starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, has died at the age of 61.

PARTING SHOT

As noted above, almost 200 have reached a landmark agreement, that the world should transition away from fossil fuels.

The negotiations went on right through the night – and the final text calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner”.

The Journal‘s Lauren Boland speaks on this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast to to break down exactly what this means – and the likelihood of achieving its goals.

Listen here.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

