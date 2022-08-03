Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 8:55 PM
19 minutes ago 490 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

ashley-cain-begins-five-marathons-in-five-days-challenge Ex-footballer Ashley Cain (centre) with his cousin Tamika Cain (left) and Rehan Khalid in Dublin as he begins a charity run in memory of his late daughter Azaylia, and to raise funds in aid of childhood cancer. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war A cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul today. Source: Emrah Gurel

#FOOD SUPPLIES: The first shipment of grain from Ukraine since the Russia’s invasion five months ago has sailed through Istanbul under a landmark deal designed to help alleviate a global food crisis sparked by the war.

#NETHERLANDS: The Netherlands declared an official water shortage, as the low-lying “land of water” was hit by Europe’s sweltering summer.

#TAIWAN: Taipei said that 27 Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s air defence zone as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.

#SANDY HOOK: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real”.

#LIFE SUPPORT: A last-ditch bid by the parents of a 12-year-old UK boy to postpone the withdrawal of his life support has been refused by the European Court of Human Rights.

PARTING SHOT

You can read an extract from Andrea Mara’s new book ‘Hide And Seek’ here.

The author has been shortlisted for a number of awards and also runs a multi-award-winning parent and lifestyle blog, OfficeMum.ie.

