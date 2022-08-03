Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ex-footballer Ashley Cain (centre) with his cousin Tamika Cain (left) and Rehan Khalid in Dublin as he begins a charity run in memory of his late daughter Azaylia, and to raise funds in aid of childhood cancer. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

A cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul today. Source: Emrah Gurel

#FOOD SUPPLIES: The first shipment of grain from Ukraine since the Russia’s invasion five months ago has sailed through Istanbul under a landmark deal designed to help alleviate a global food crisis sparked by the war.

#NETHERLANDS: The Netherlands declared an official water shortage, as the low-lying “land of water” was hit by Europe’s sweltering summer.

#TAIWAN: Taipei said that 27 Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s air defence zone as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.

#SANDY HOOK: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real”.

#LIFE SUPPORT: A last-ditch bid by the parents of a 12-year-old UK boy to postpone the withdrawal of his life support has been refused by the European Court of Human Rights.

PARTING SHOT

