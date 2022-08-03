Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#FOOD SUPPLIES: The first shipment of grain from Ukraine since the Russia’s invasion five months ago has sailed through Istanbul under a landmark deal designed to help alleviate a global food crisis sparked by the war.
#NETHERLANDS: The Netherlands declared an official water shortage, as the low-lying “land of water” was hit by Europe’s sweltering summer.
#TAIWAN: Taipei said that 27 Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s air defence zone as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.
#SANDY HOOK: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real”.
#LIFE SUPPORT: A last-ditch bid by the parents of a 12-year-old UK boy to postpone the withdrawal of his life support has been refused by the European Court of Human Rights.
