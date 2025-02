NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of the day’s news.

IRELAND

A dog running along Dollymount Strand in Dublin this morning © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

A sign outside the CERN visitor centre in Geneva, Switzerland. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

#UKRAINE US President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being a “dictator” and baselessly claimed that Ukraine “started” the war.

#VATICAN Pope Francis has remained in contact with Gaza’s only Catholic parish despite his hospitalisation.

#SWITZERLAND Ireland’s long-awaited application to join the European Organisation of Nuclear Research (CERN) has been “accepted in principle”, meaning that Ireland is on the path to membership.

PARTING SHOT

The latest episode of The Journal’s weekly podcast The Explainer is out now. This week’s episode looks at what’s going on with the US, Russia and Ukraine.